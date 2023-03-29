Alexis Stanton

Alexis Stanton qualified for state the last two seasons and is focused on reaching the podium in diving this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Days move pretty fast for senior Alexis Stanton, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. From being the vice wing commander of the Derby High School Air Force JROTC, National Honor Society, varsity cheer, varsity dive, ballet and much more, Stanton is always on the move. 

Stanton is working to apply for the Air Force or Naval Academy, so she stays motivated to be involved with a litany of extra-curricular activities. You will never see her giving less than her best because she has always wanted to give her all, whether in the classroom or at the pool. 

