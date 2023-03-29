Days move pretty fast for senior Alexis Stanton, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. From being the vice wing commander of the Derby High School Air Force JROTC, National Honor Society, varsity cheer, varsity dive, ballet and much more, Stanton is always on the move.
Stanton is working to apply for the Air Force or Naval Academy, so she stays motivated to be involved with a litany of extra-curricular activities. You will never see her giving less than her best because she has always wanted to give her all, whether in the classroom or at the pool.
The distractions fade away when she gets on the diving board, and it is time to compete. Stanton has always had a competitive spirit and is always determined to be the best she can be. As a former gymnast, Stanton said she worked to be very technical, which gave her the upper hand to win. Unbeknownst to Stanton, the desire for pristine technique and raw talent was the perfect combination for a state-caliber diver.
Stanton wasn’t always interested in diving. She only started to get the inkling to dive in her freshman year, but due to COVID, all spring sports were canceled. When spring rolled around her sophomore year, she plunged right into diving; the rest is history.
In her first year diving, Stanton brought her gymnastics, ballet, and dance skills to the board, which helped her take 18th overall at the state meet. The success encouraged her to continue to improve her skills.
“It was really cool to make it to state in that first year,” Stanton said. “I was not expecting that coming in, but I felt like I progressed pretty fast. When I qualified for state, I was pretty happy with that, and it motivated me to keep on working at it.”
Her competitive spirit kicked in, and she worked hard to increase her degree of difficulty to improve her scores for the next season. In just the second meet of Stanton’s junior season, she won her first diving competition, qualified for state, and felt she could compete against the best.
Now a two-time state qualifier, the next jump for Stanton is reaching the podium. Stanton said she has added more degree of difficulty from her junior year, emphasizing her twists and inward dives. Stanton loves the challenge of learning new dives and the process it takes to keep getting better.
“I really enjoy progressing,” Stanton said. “When I do something new, it gets me excited. Obviously, it’s scary; you are on the board to try something new and are kind of shaking, but you go for it. Then you start to get it and can get back on the board to do it better.”
Stanton was at the pool throughout the winter, helping the boys diving team and getting a new perspective to help her this spring. She was able to learn by watching so she can avoid making similar mistakes. It also helped her regain her focus for her senior season. Stanton said focus will be key this spring to help her achieve her goals.
“Focus is my main priority this season,” Stanton said. I have gone to state twice but felt like I biffed it there. If I can hone in and focus this year, I feel like I can go to state and put myself on that podium.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
