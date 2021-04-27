In a relatively slow week – with only one full meet – the Lady Panthers swim team did not let its foot of the gas, claiming another team title in Haysville on April 20.
Numbers continue to play in Derby’s favor, with the team getting points from multiple swimmers in all 12 events. The 200 yard medley relay team paced the Panthers with a first-place finish matched by Rylee Silva in 1 meter diving. The team also got runner-up finishes from Elizabeth Barclay (200 yard IM) and Anna Arbogast (100 yard breaststroke) on the day.
Campus Invitational (April 20)
200 yard medley relay
1. Derby A, 2:03.93
3. Derby B, 2:07.57
16. Derby C, 2:29.41
200 yard freestyle
10. Rylie Miller, 2:30.35
17. Hannah Hessman, 2:41.54
200 yard IM
2. Elizabeth Barclay, 2:32.7
3. Laci Simon, 2:36.11
13. Heily Monge, 2:56.81
50 yard freestyle
4. Mia Dreiling, 26.92
13. Sophia DiGregorio, 28.24
15. Marlee Moeder, 28.57
1 meter diving
1. Rylee Silva, 170.45
3. Mya Khanu, 152.9
100 yard butterfly
3. Sophia DiGregorio, 1:06.6
6. Anna Arbogast, 1:11.63
10. Rylie Miller, 1:26.26
100 yard freestyle
14. Natalie Ulwelling, 1:09.56
15. Tori Rogers, 1:10.1
500 yard freestyle
3. Elizabeth Barclay, 6:01.02
4. Izzy McCabe, 6:01.08
5. Emery Squires, 6:16.16
200 yard freestyle relay
6. Derby A, 1:53.41
11. Derby B, 2:03.33
100 yard backstroke
3. Mia Dreiling, 1:05.85
9. Marlee Moeder, 1:12.67
11. Laci Simon, 1:13.0
100 yard breaststroke
2. Anna Arbogast, 1:17.78
3. Izzy McCabe, 1:17.79
4. Emery Squires, 1:20.04
400 yard freestyle relay
3. Derby A, 4:06.67
10. Derby B, 4:36.48
11. Derby C, 4:55.02
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 423
2. Maize, 321
3. Campus, 300
4. Winfield, 297
5. McPherson, 278
6. Maize South, 207
7. Great Bend, 199
8. Hutchinson, 72
9. Coffeyville, 62
10. Circle 56
11. El Dorado, 17
12. Liberal 6
