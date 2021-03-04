Derby High School’s swim team set a new fundraising record at the ninth annual "Swim to a Wish” fundraiser at Campus High School.
Trent Voth, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, Will McCabe and Brenden Swindle represented Derby High School at the fundraiser, which began Friday, Feb. 26. Campus and Derby were the only participating teams this year due to the pandemic.
During the fundraiser, each team swims 100 miles over three days in a relay style, meaning each swimmer is responsible for 20 miles. Swimmers get only two hours to rest at a time, meaning they have to go the weekend without proper sleep. The last mile at the fundraiser is swam together.
The Panthers raised about $5,700 – the most the team has collected since joining the event seven years ago, Coach Jimmy Adams said.
“We are thankful to be asked back every year by the Campus program and look forward to next year,” he said.
The event has raised more than $250,000 since its inception, the Times-Sentinel reports. Proceeds benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
