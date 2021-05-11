After a difficult start to the week, the Lady Panther softball team ended the regular season on a high note – taking a pair on the road against Salina South, 2-0 and 7-6.
“It showed that they have a lot of fight in them,” said head coach Christy Weve. “Even in the second game, when we were down 6-0, they just kept fighting and fighting.” Morgan Haupt set the tone in the pitcher’s circle for Derby, limiting the Cougars to two hits and striking out 10 batters in game one. Haupt also came on in relief and picked up the win in game two.
While Weve credited Addy Canfield for making a strong start (all six runs allowed were unearned), her youth showed in trying to do too much to get the team back in it. Haupt’s veteran presence then opened the door for the comeback.
“Morgan being a junior, she’s a little bit more mature on the mound, has her emotions in check,” Weve said. “Morgan was just able to hold her poise and go in there and do a nice job and pick up the win there.”
Knowing they couldn’t get all six runs back at once, Weve noted her team did a good job being patient, putting the ball in play and running everything out on the way to the 7-6 comeback victory. Amber Howe and Audrey Steinert both picked up two RBIs as part of the rally.
Now, Derby (15-5) has the week off and will try to get back to full strength – as Paige Paxton and Trinity Kuntz were both banged up in the road series – before regional competition begins the week of May 17.
Panthers can’t quite handle Eagles at home
In a key AVCTL-I showdown at home, the Derby softball team couldn’t quite find enough offense to take down t he visiting Eagles of Maize, falling 7-3 and 7-5 in the doubleheader.
“Basically, we just didn’t shorten up our swings. We didn’t make the adjustments that we needed to make and chased pitches we shouldn’t have, so we didn’t do very well,” Weve said.
Rylee Frager collected an RBI single and Paige Paxton collected a two-RBI triple in game one, but both came too late. In game two, the Panthers again strung together runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that rally also fell short.
Mathematically, the Panthers have not been eliminated from contention for a league title, but that is now out of their hands with their regular season schedule complete.
vs. Salina South (May 7)
DERBY 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 – 2 9 0
SOUTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Henderson (STH)
2B: Kuntz (DRBY)
RBI: Howe (DRBY)
vs. Salina South (May 7)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 2 3 1 1 – 7 16 0
SOUTH 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 – 6 11 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Wolfe (STH)
2B: Steinert (DRBY)
RBI: Grady, Howe 2, Steinert 2 (DRBY); Yost, Anderson, Janda, Bartley 2 (STH)
vs. Maize (May 4)
MZE 1 0 0 5 1 0 0 – 7 13 0
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 – 3 4 0
W: Wertz (MZE)
L: Haupt (DRBY)
2B: Samet, Wertz 2 (MZE)
3B: Paxton (DRBY)
RBI: Frager, Paxton 2 (DRBY); Djurovic 2, Topping, Lambert, Samek, Wertz (MZE)
vs. Maize (May 4)
MZE 3 0 0 2 0 0 2 – 7 11 0
DERBY 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 – 5 11 0
W: Wertz (MZE)
L: Canfield (DRBY)
2B: Paxton (DRBY); Djurovic, Samek 2 (MZE)
3B: Kuntz (DRBY); Topping (MZE)
RBI: Frager, Howe, Kuntz 2, Martin (DRBY); Bartlett, Hertzel, Samek 2, Wertz 2 (MZE)
