Two more meets meant two more wins for the Derby girls swimming team this past week, as they continued their dominant performance this spring.
In a home invitational hosted in Haysville on May 4, the Panthers were paced by first-place finishes from Izzy McCabe (200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke), Ana Self (1 meter diving) and the 200 yard medley relay team.
At Salina on May 6, the Panthers turned it up a notch as Elizabeth Barclay (200 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly), Laci Simon (200 yard IM), Mia Dreiling (50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle), Ana Self (1 meter diving) and the 400 yard freestyle relay all picked up firsts to contribute to another team title.
Next up, the Lady Panthers will compete in the league meet starting at 10 a.m. May 15 in Haysville.
Salina Invitational (May 6)
200 yard medley relay
2. Derby B, 2:12.74
4. Derby A, 2:16.71
6. Derby C, 2:19.62
200 yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Barclay, 2:12.31
3. Emery Squires, 2:24.87
7. Hannah Hessman, 2:40.06
200 yard IM
1. Laci Simon, 2:33.85
3. Rylie Miller, 2:49.8
4. Mia Starnes, 2:55.45
50 yard freestyle
1. Mia Dreiling, 26.85
5. Marlee Moeder, 28.62
7. Emery Squires, 29.4
13. Ana Self, 33.48
15. Rylee Silva, 39.18
1 meter diving
1. Ana Self, 225.85
4. Rylee Silva, 171.75
5. Alexis Stanton, 156.45
100 yard butterfly
1. Elizabeth Barclay, 1:08.28
2. Laci Simon, 1:09.53
3. Anna Arbogast, 1:15.72
100 yard freestyle
1. Mia Dreiling, 57.75
4. Sophia DiGregorio, 1:01.38
7. Lexi Pitts, 1:07.04
500 yard freestyle
2. Izzy McCabe, 6:03.49
5. Rylie Miller, 6:48.44
7. Natalie Ulwelling, 7:14.24
200 yard freestyle relay
3. Derby A, 2:02.45
6. Derby B, 2:08.12
8. Derby C, 2:12.42
100 yard backstroke
3. Marlee Moeder, 1:16.09
4. Lexi Pitts, 1:17.84
6. Hannah Hessman, 1:22.73
100 yard breaststroke
2. Anna Arbogast, 1:16.35
3. Izzy McCabe, 1:18.48
4. Heily Monge, 1:23.78
400 yard freestyle relay
1. Derby B, 4:07.11
2. Derby A, 4:08.97
7. Derby C, 4:56.44
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 703
2. Salina Central, 481
3. Garden City, 466
4. Dodge City, 415
5. Junction City, 307
6. Salina South, 192
Derby Invitational (May 4)
200 yard medley relay
1. Derby A, 2:04.82
8. Derby B, 2:22.34
200 yard freestyle
4. Laci Simon, 2:14.95
9. Hannah Hessman, 2:44.98
200 yard IM
1. Izzy McCabe, 2:30.27
2. Emery Squires, 2:35.12
9. Natalie Ulwelling, 2:59.9
50 yard freestyle
4. Mia Dreiling, 26.96
5. Marlee Moeder, 28.25
9. Anna Arbogast, 28.97
1 meter diving
1. Ana Self, 377.9
2. Lexi Silva, 343.35
3. Alexis Stanton, 283.65
100 yard butterfly
2. Sophia DiGregorio, 1:06.81
3. Elizabeth Barclay, 1:06.81
9. Heily Monge, 1:25.39
100 yard freestyle
4. Mia Dreiling, 58.98
10. Rylie Miller, 1:06.39
14. Lexi Pitts, 1:08.78
500 yard freestyle
4. Elizabeth Barclay, 6:09.99
6. Sophia DiGregorio, 6:43.99
9. Mia Starnes, 7:18.9
10. Emma Tanner, 7:25.4
200 yard freestyle relay
9. Derby A, 2:06.78
11. Derby B, 2:15.2
12. Derby C, 2:17.47
100 yard backstroke
4. Laci Simon, 1:11.1
5. Marlee Moeder, 1:13.4
8. Lexi Pitts, 1:19.17
100 yard breaststroke
1. Izzy McCabe, 1:17.76
3. Anna Arbogast, 1:19.79
6. Emery Squires, 1:20.22
400 yard freestyle relay
3. Derby A, 4:11.31
7. Derby B, 4:49.09
13. Derby C, 6:07.16
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 502
2. Campus, 409
3. Trinity, 302
4. Buhler, 242
5. Newton, 202
6. Valley Center, 177
7. Wichita Collegiate, 141.5
8. Wichita Independent, 107
9. El Dorado, 81.5
10. Rose Hill, 31
11. Wichita Classical, 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.