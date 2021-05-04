Going into a showdown with a perennial power like Maize, Derby girls soccer coach Paul Burke knew his team would have to bring its A game – which it did for the first half.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, its lack of depth and experience showed in the second half as the Eagles pulled away in a 3-0 victory.
“Once they get a couple, energy’s gonna kind of drop a little. That’s just how it is,” Burke said. “If we could’ve just kept it 0-0 a little bit longer, we might have had a better chance or that result might have been closer.”
Logan Riley shifted back to her primary defensive position for the contest, which Burke noted helped keep the game as close as it was, though the Derby offense struggled against Maize.
In the first half, Burke noted the team was executing the game plan, but its inexperience led to some breakdowns in the second half that opened the door for Maize – with the Eagles taking advantage.
Still, Burke said as tough as the loss to the Eagles may have been it shows the Panthers (6-6-1) they can compete against a quality opponent. That could be a key factor for the team as postseason play nears.
“That’s kind of the biggest part I’m taking away from it is the next time we’re in this moment, don’t freak out, don’t take a step back,” Burke said. “We’ve already been here before. Don’t worry about the result.”
Panthers take down Newton on senior night
After a pair of disappointing results the prior week, Derby’s senior night did not get off to the greatest start – allowing an own goal to the visiting Railers of Newton.
However, the Panthers quickly got back on track and took advantage of the opportunities given in an 8-1 victory over Newton in the home contest on April 27.
Derby scored eight unanswered goals after the early miscue, with four of those coming off the foot of Giselle Vielmas – continuing a strong comeback this spring.
“I think she finally found her groove on Tuesday night. We’re very happy for her, proud of her,” Burke said. “That’s what we know she can do, [it’s just] can we do it on a more consistent basis type of thing.”
vs. Maize (April 29)
DERBY 0 0 – 0
MAIZE 0 3 – 0
1st half
N/A
2nd half
MAIZE: N/A
MAIZE: N/A
MAIZE: N/A
vs. Newton (April 27)
NEWT 1 0 – 1
DERBY 5 3 – 8
1st half
NEWT: N/A
DRBY: Giselle Vielmas, 4’
DRBY: Logan Riley, 8’
DRBY: Kirsten Bourgeois, 11’
DRBY: Bianca Schultz, 14’
DRBY: Kirsten Bourgeois, 40’
2nd half
DRBY: Giselle Vielmas, 43’
DRBY: Giselle Vielmas, 56’
DRBY: Giselle Vielmas, 59’
