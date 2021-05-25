Facing tough competition through the season paid dividends for the Lady Panthers soccer team in regional play, as it managed a first round upset before falling to Manhattan in the regional final.
Opening against Topeka High on May 17, Derby began the offensive push early and got a goal from Kirsten Bourgeois 12 minutes into the contest to open a 1-0 lead. Defensively, the Panthers held and added another goal from Syrah Caughron shortly into the second half on the way to a 2-0 victory.
Against Manhattan on May 21, it was a stalemate until halfway through the first half, when the second seed in the west scored two quick goals to gain a 2-0 halftime advantage over Derby. While the Panthers generated some offensive opportunities, they could not convert and Manhattan added another goal to secure a 3-0 victory.
Derby finishes the season 7-9-2 and will now bring back a large group of experienced underclassmen (forced into action due to injuries) in the 2022 season.
vs. Manhattan (May 21)
DERBY 0 0 – 0
MNHT 2 1 – 0
1st half
MNHT: N/A
MNHT: N/A
2nd half
MNHT: N/A
vs. Topeka High (May 17)
DERBY 1 1 – 2
TOPK 0 0 – 0
1st half
DRBY: Kirsten Bourgeois, 12’
2nd half
DRBY: Syrah Caughron, 42’
