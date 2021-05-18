After surviving a challenging regional to send five players to the 6A state tournament in Prairie Village May 14-15, the Derby boys tennis team got a good sense of the strides that need to be made in order to place.
While none of the Panther players walked away with medals at state, they competed hard and pushed their opponents – especially in doubles play.
Alex and Colby Hedden were a tiebreaker away from a higher seed going into state competition and again battled through some tight sets that didn’t quite go their way in Prairie Village, losing their only two matches in the tournament.
“They were up 5-4 in the first two sets and serving for the match, and we didn’t win either one of those games,” coach Dennis Burns said. “We could’ve easily gotten through the first round and got some momentum going for them.”
Likewise, Burns said it was hard to tell what could’ve been had the duo of Scott Simmons and Isaak Bowman prevailed in a super tiebreaker against a team from Lawrence. Tied 7-7, the Derby players found themselves in a solid position – with Simmons serving up 8-7. Unable to close it out, that kept the doubles team out of the medal rounds, though Burns said it did spark a hunger in his players.
“We had an opportunity and we just didn’t take advantage of it,” Burns said. “They walked off the court and realized, hey, we were in this battle.”
Evan Franke, who competed in singles play, was also going to stick around on Saturday had Simmons and Bowman advanced.
Burns noted that Franke likely had the toughest draw of all the Panthers, facing the eventual eighth and 10th-place finishers in his two matches. Though he lost both, Burns said Franke realized what aspects of his game he needs to work on from facing that competition, already committed to getting back into singles play and making those strides for next season.
“There’s some exciting things around the corner for him,” Burns said.
In fact, Burns said the state tournament opened all of his players’ eyes to the work they need to put in to get into medal contention at state. Match play through the offseason will be a big part of it, with the Panther players already asking about opportunities after the state tournament with the goal of building on their 2021 results next year.
“We competed very well. They put up a good fight,” Burns said. “Probably the best thing that happened, since they’re all underclassmen, it made them all hungry to get back.”
6A State Tournament (May 14-15)
Individual results
(Singles)
Evan Franke
lost to Carter Lichtsinn, Olathe West (6-1, 6-0)
lot to Amrith Samuel, Olathe North (9-1)
(Doubles)
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman
def. Arzaga/Ponce, Dodge City (6-0, 6-0)
lost to Dean/Dunn, Lawrence (6-2, 5-7, 10-8)
lost to Atzenweiler/Sturdivan, Olathe West (9-4)
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden
lost to Wood/Nguyen, Campus (7-5, 7-5)
lost to Martinez/Velez, Dodge City (9-6)
Team results
1. Shawnee Mission East, 47
2. Blue Valley Northwest, 29
3. Manhattan, 25
4. BV West, 24
5. BV North, 21
t17. Derby, 1
