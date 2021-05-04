The Panther tennis team turned in a stellar performance at the 12-team Topeka High Invitational on April 26, finishing second overall – just four points behind tournament champion Manhattan.
Combined, all six Derby tennis players at the tournament tallied only three losses among them on the day.
Derby was led by freshman Collin Meyer, who took first in No. 2 singles competition. The No. 1 doubles team of Scott Simmons and Isaak Bowman came in second, also finishing behind Manhattan – their only loss – on the day. Both Evan Franke (No. 1 singles) and the duo of Alex and Colby Hedden (No. 2 doubles) finished fourth on the day.
Topeka Invitational
Individual results
(Singles)
Evan Franke
def. Avi Yendru, Wichita East (8-2)
lost to Will Six, Lawrence Free State (8-7)
def. Hayden Diestelkamp, Junction City (8-5)
def. Jeff Moore, Topeka High (8-2)
def. Dylan Collette, Topeka West (8-2)
Collin Meyer
def. Steven Papadatos, Wichita East (8-5)
def. Jon Grove, Manhattan (8-6)
def. Thomas Norris, Junction City (8-3)
def. Walker Hippe, Lawrence Free State (8-3)
def. Tavian Cruse, Bonner Springs (8-3)
(Doubles)
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman
def. Eli Glaghassi/Jaden Vo, Wichita East (8-5)
def. Nate Green/Alex Matthews, Junction City (8-3)
def. Elian Figueroa/Jonathan Figuerora, Topeka High (8-0)
lost to Luke Craft/Kelton Poole, Manhattan (8-0)
def. Logan Dean/Aydin Lewis, Valley Center (8-5)
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden
lost to Dil Ranaweera/Jackson Ivester, Manhattan (8-3)
def. Collin Yager/Matt Flower, Wichita East (8-6)
def. Nick Beier/Alan Leis, Junction City (8-1)
def. Steven Tau/Steven Duan, Lawrence Free State (8-6)
def. Nathan Routsong/Walter Evans, Topeka High (8-6)
Team results
1. Manhattan, 45
2. Derby, 41
3. Gardner-Edgerton, 36
t4. Lawrence Free State, 32
t4. Garden City, 32
6. Topeka High, 25
7. Wichita East, 22
8. Topeka West, 20
9. Valley Center, 18
10. Bonner Springs, 17
11. Junction City, 16
12. Mixed, 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.