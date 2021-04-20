The Panthers held their own against some tough competition at their home invitational on April 15, as all Derby players finished with a winning record on the day to help the team place third overall.
In a field featuring state-ranked teams from Maize South, Wichita Collegiate and Conway Springs, the Panthers held their own – led by the performance of both doubles teams.
The No. 2 doubles team of Alex and Colby Hedden were the top finishers on the day for Derby, sweeping their matches and taking first in their bracket. The No. 1 doubles team of Scott Simmons and Evan Franke only lost to Campus in the championship match, taking second on the day.
In singles competition, Pierre Mason (No. 2 singles) and Isaak Bowman (No. 1 singles) each went 2-1 on the day.
Bowman won a marathon first match against Colby Osner of Conway Springs, but he lost out on a tiebreaker (with all players in his pool winning a match) to play for fifth place – taking down Wichita North’s Julian Daniels handily. Mason also split his pool play matches in No. 2 singles and had no trouble winning his match in the championship round, against Victor Nguyen of Maize South, to take third.
Derby will next compete at an invitational tournament in Topeka starting at 9 a.m. on April 26.
Derby Invitational
Individual results
(Singles)
Isaak Bowman
def. Colby Osner, Conway Springs (8-7)
lost to Jacob Bush, Campus (8-2)
def. Julian Daniels, Wichita North (8-1)
Pierre Mason
def. Kaden Hall, Conway Springs (8-1)
lost to Jakob Hansson, Wichita Collegiate (8-3)
def. Victor Nguyen, Maize South (8-2)
(Doubles)
Scott Simmons/Evan Franke
def. Guzman/Esparza, Wichita North (8-2)
def. Voloch/Cunningham, Wichita Collegiate (8-6)
lost to Hinojos/Brown, Campus (8-3)
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden
def. Reese/Fowler, Wichita North (8-2)
def. Pauly/Stevens, Conway Springs (8-1)
def. Raspberry/Johnson, Wichita Collegiate (8-3)
TEAM RESULTS
1. Wichita Collegeiate, 19
2. Campus, 17
3. Derby, 14
4. Maize South, 7
5. Conway Springs, 5
6. Wichita North, 2
