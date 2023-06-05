heincker

Kelly Heincker (left) alongside former assistant coach Ty Woods. Heincker was introduced as the next head coach of Derby wrestling in May 2023. The Derby alum was a two-time state champion and four-time state placer. In 2010, Heincker began his role as an assistant coach.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

A familiar face will be at the helm of Derby High School Wrestling next season. Kelly Heincker was officially introduced as the next head coach for Panther wrestling in May.

Heincker is no stranger to the Derby wrestling room, being a four-time state placer and two-time state champion for the Panthers. He also spear-headed the Derby Kids Club and was an assistant coach under Bill Ross, who announced his retirement in April.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

