A familiar face will be at the helm of Derby High School Wrestling next season. Kelly Heincker was officially introduced as the next head coach for Panther wrestling in May.
Heincker is no stranger to the Derby wrestling room, being a four-time state placer and two-time state champion for the Panthers. He also spear-headed the Derby Kids Club and was an assistant coach under Bill Ross, who announced his retirement in April.
The DHS class of 2004 alum was raised on a Derby mat alongside his brother Kyle. He always wanted to be involved in wrestling just after falling in love with the sport in kindergarten. Now the sport has become a family affair for the Heinckers. Kelly’s cousin Brady wrestled for the Panthers, and nephew Tanner was a state qualifier last season.
Even off the mat, family is a huge part of Heincker’s relationship with wrestling. As someone who spends nearly 40 hours a week in the wrestling room on top of his full-time job. Heincker said there was so much more involved in chasing his dream to coach.
“I don’t think people quite grasp what their significant others do,” Heincker said. “My wife, Mikayla, has sacrificed so much for me to do something I am very passionate about. She doesn’t complain and supports it in ways nobody will ever understand. People don’t get jobs alone; it takes the whole family.”
Ross took over the program when Heincker was a sophomore at Derby, and the two built a strong bond. After two years wrestling at Newman University and spending time coaching at Wichita South, Heincker returned to Derby to be a middle school coach. Heincker didn’t think twice about returning to the Panther program. In 2010, Ross called Heincker to join him as an assistant coach for the high school.
“A lot of people said that it was a step down because I was going back into middle school coaching, but I told them it is a step up because it is going back into the Derby program,” Heincker said. “Ross called me to see if I wanted to coach in Derby, and I didn’t need any time to think about it. It was the same when he asked me to be an assistant coach.”
Heincker and Ross have been in the wrestling room together for nearly 22 years, so Ross’ leadership has rubbed off on Heincker. The biggest aspect that Ross showed Heincker was making an ethical decision regardless of outside forces.
“The biggest thing I learned from [Ross] was to follow your heart and do what is right,” Heincker said. “I have seen him make decisions that were the right decisions but didn’t necessarily give us the best chance to win. Whether it was disciplinary or management, he made the right decision that should have been made. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. He has always made the right decision no matter the impact.”
As the coach of the Derby wrestling club for the last six years, Heincker has built a strong connection with the next wave of wrestlers. Heincker said that having a strong youth program significantly helps the high school ranks, and it helps set the foundation for the future of the program.
The expectation for athletes to enter the room ready to work remains the same under coach Heincker. The coaching staff is determined to provide the tools for each wrestler to be successful, but it is up to the athlete to put in the effort.
“We are going to give the athletes the opportunity to be the best they can on and off the mat, and we will see from there,” Heincker said. “We will give them the opportunity to be the best, and it is up to them to take it.”
With the interview process out of the way, Heincker is ready to kick off the offseason activities throughout the wrestling program. It might hold a new perspective for the Heincker family, but it is a life-long dream fulfilled.
“It is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Heincker said. “I’m ready to get started, but it felt like we never really stopped. I am excited and emotional for my family. We all put so much into Derby wrestling, and this is a special moment.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
