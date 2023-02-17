Foul trouble hampered any chance of building an early offensive rhythm for Derby in the 53-47 loss to Maize South on Feb. 17.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown was held to only four points in the ballgame after having to sit the majority of the first half with two fouls that he accumulated early in the opening quarter. Maize South (15-3, 8-2) also executed their gameplan to limit Fisher-Brown by getting pressure on him early and forcing him to take out-of-rhythm shots.
“It was just a bad night; Fisher-Brown didn’t play the way he wanted to,” head coach Brett Flory said. “It was hard off the bat after those early fouls, but Maize South did a great job on him.”
The Mavericks jumped out to an early lead boosted by Jaylen Maze, who had 10 points in the opening half to give Maize South a 26-16 lead at halftime. Maze finished with a 22-point night.
It was a tough shooting night from three-point range for the Panthers (13-5, 7-3). Derby hit six threes in the ballgame. Dallas Metzger hit half of the team total from three-point range to finish with 11 points. This forced the Panthers to work inside, using Kaden Franklin as the offensive force with team-high 18 points.
“Franklin was great tonight. He was the best player on the floor in a lot of ways tonight,” Flory said. “Unfortunately, it was in a losing effort, but hopefully, it is a big confidence booster as we head into the final stretch of the season.”
It was a true battle of the bigs as the 6’6” Franklin was matched up with 6’7” Tory Homan for the Mavericks. Homan finished with nine points.
“I knew I needed to be as dominant as I could be down low and just put the ball in the basket, which I felt like I did tonight,” Franklin said. “Homan is a very great matchup, and it really turned into a battle between us down low.”
The Panthers made a late push and cut the Maverick lead to six at 48-42 with 2:45 remaining on a layup by Jack Ulwelling. Derby couldn’t find the final push to cut further into the Maize South lead fell short. It was the third loss to Maize South this season as the Panthers faced off with the Mavericks in the midseason tournament.
MAIZE SOUTH 12 14 18 9 — 53
PANTHERS: Franklin, 18; Metzger, 11; Ulwelling, 7; Fisher-Brown, 4; Anderson, 4;Chadwick, 3
MAVERICKS: Maze, 22; Homan, 9; Atwater, 9; Steinhoff, 6; Askren, 3; Ingram, 2; Dresie, 2
