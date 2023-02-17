Franklin at Maize South

Kaden Franklin scored 18-points for the Panthers in the 53-47 loss to Maize South on Feb. 17.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Foul trouble hampered any chance of building an early offensive rhythm for Derby in the 53-47 loss to Maize South on Feb. 17.

Kaeson Fisher-Brown was held to only four points in the ballgame after having to sit the majority of the first half with two fouls that he accumulated early in the opening quarter. Maize South (15-3, 8-2) also executed their gameplan to limit Fisher-Brown by getting pressure on him early and forcing him to take out-of-rhythm shots. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

