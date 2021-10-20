Chloe Johnson is no stranger to the state tournament. The senior has competed at state in each of her four seasons at Derby. Of course, this year is different because it will be her final rounds as a Derby Panther.
“I’m really excited for it but also really sad,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to channel my emotions into the game and really focus to make it the best tournament of the year.”
According to Johnson, the atmosphere at state easily makes it her favorite tournament of the year. She also enjoys seeing the progression that golfers she has played with at state have made over the years.
With all her experience on the state stage, Johnson has learned to enjoy the moment and not focus on the pressure.
“I think that I have learned that it doesn’t matter how much pressure is on you; you can still go out, play and have fun,” Johnson said. “Last year at state, I shot my personal best, so I am hoping to do the same this year.”
Preparation has been a key for Johnson heading into the tournament. She is going to think through each shot and studied the course during her practice round before the tournament.
Johnson’s development as a golfer has stood out to head coach Tim Herrs.
“Chloe has been the one who has made the most progress in four years than any of the girl’s golfers that I’ve had,” Herrs said. “You have always seen the talent and the ability. It was her figuring out how to harness that ability. Simply learning how to practice and really thinking about what she wasn’t doing well and how to make it better.”
This season, Johnson has excelled at ironing out aspects of her game, such as strategizing to shave critical strokes off her score.
“It has been fun to watch her get to that level that I have known she can get to, but maybe she didn’t realize,” Herrs said.
The emphasis this season for Johnson was moving onto the next shot after a bad shot. Limiting the mental mistakes and not letting a bad shot turn into a bad round has really helped her improve her game.
“The mental aspect has been the hardest part of my game,” Johnson said. “But over the last few tournaments, I have really learned that no matter how bad the shot is, there is a shot afterward. You can always progress and make it better, and you don’t have to focus on the last one.”
Her dad got her into golf at a young age but Johnson credited Macey Truitt as one of the most influential Derby teammates.
“Macey graduated last year, but she was always a fun person to play with,” Johnson said. “She always gave me tips, and I just always looked up to her as a golfer.”
As the lone senior on a team of six players, Johnson has taken a leadership role to help the underclassmen wherever she can.
“I have tried to help whenever I can,” Johnson said. “I know that I’m not a great coach and at teaching things, but I just try to give encouragement and try to make it a fun atmosphere at practice.”
Not only has Johnson made an impact on her teammates, but she has also received a lot of positive feedback from her competitors.
“She has been a great leader for us,” Herrs said. “But, even when she plays with other teams, you hear how much they have enjoyed being around her, so that says a lot about who she is.”
Johnson will not be alone at the state tournament as junior Katy Johnson and sophomore Hannah Minnis qualified for state. Chloe was ecstatic to see that her teammates will make the trip to Emporia with her.
“I was over the moon when I heard that they were both going to make it to state,” Johnson said. “...Just knowing there will be somebody else going with me is super comforting. I am really excited to see how they are going to do and how they do next season.”
By playing a lifetime sport, Johnson has developed skills to continue playing well beyond her time at Derby and would be interested in playing in college if the opportunity presented itself.
“It is super fun knowing that going into my last tournament; it won’t be my last time playing golf,” Johnson said. “I’ll have other opportunities to play tournaments, just not at the high school level.”
