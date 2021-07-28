Cason Lindsey had a remarkable prep career at Derby High School. Lindsey set a high expectation inside the wrestling room as a three-time wrestling state champion, four-time state placer and owner of a 143-23 career record.
The next level was in the cards early and wrestling head coach Bill Ross saw that Lindsey was going to be special in the first few weeks of practice during his freshman year.
“I could tell he was going to be special in his freshman year just by his work ethic and attitude,” Ross said. “He seemed much more mature than a freshman when he came in the room.”
In June, Lindsey announced that he would continue his wrestling career at Fort Hays State University. The decision to become a Tiger was easy after the first interaction with wrestling coach Erik Wince.
“I had colleges telling me they wanted me, and it didn’t feel like I got the respect that I wanted,” Lindsey said. “I visited Fort Hays State, and Wince is working out with the team and I was like this guy wants to be in the wrestling room and wants to get better.”
Lindsey will always appreciate Derby and the people who have helped him reach the next level.
“I could sit here and ramble off every teammate and coach that has ever helped me out; all of them had their role,” Lindsey said. “I have learned so many lessons from each different coach, and you make it your own. I am just thankful for the way that they taught me to be self-motivated to get something done.”
The wrestling roots run deep in the Lindsey family. Cason’s father (Craig) and brother (Cade) both had wrestling success at Derby.
“I remember walking in when I started wrestling, I saw my dad’s picture in the wrestling room, so it has always been just in my blood.”
His older brother, Cade, was a state champion wrestler and is currently on the Oklahoma State wrestling team and was one of the leaders for Cason during his freshman season.
What is the Fort Hays State wrestling program getting from the Derby native? According to his high school coach, a wrestler who is going to work harder than anyone else in the gym.
“I was fortunate enough to watch him grow up, and the thing that stood out the most with Cason was this competitive spirit,” Ross said. “The kid just hates to lose, and you knew every time he steps on the mat, he is going to give 110 percent and find a way to win.”
In his senior year at Derby, Lindsey showed extreme grit and wrestled with a broken hand. He had surgery on it following the wrestling season.
“He wore a cast, and he knew he was going to get surgery at the end of the season, but he never complained about it,” Ross said. “He knew he wanted to be a state champion, and there wasn’t going to be anything that would stand in his way. That is just his mentality.”
The summer is normally a time to be lifting and bulking up for the season, so the recovery took out some of the training time. After being cleared, he began working to get his strength back before heading to Fort Hays State.
Despite the recovery and jump to college, the goals remain the same for Lindsey, who aims to wrestle at 149 pounds in his freshman year.
“The main goal is to win a national championship,” Lindsey said. “I understand that I need to break that down, so this summer, I have sat down and made smaller goals for myself.”
Heading into his first year of college wrestling, Lindsey’s brother provided some advice to hold on to in preparation for his freshman year.
“He told me to ‘keep your head down and keep working,’” Lindsey said. “Do what you’re told and go the extra mile, do the things they ask of you and you can’t go wrong.”
Lindsey will begin his chase for a national title at Fort Hays State when he reports at the start of the fall semester.
