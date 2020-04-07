The Derby Wrestling Club is bigger than any one name for Kyle Heincker.
As a school graduate himself, he too marvels at the names of the state placers that line the walls of the high school practice room. Yet as he concludes his first year as head coach of the club, the sustained success at all levels of Derby wrestling is what drives him and his fellow coaches.
The club had 130 wrestlers this past season and also saw 23 qualify for the state tournament.
This year’s roster included 85 wrestlers with two or fewer years of experience. The teaching element is where Heincker said he and his staff have thrived. Perhaps even more impressive is the club’s retention rate as numbers continue to soar.
“You usually only have 30 to 40 percent of your kids coming back, but we’re keeping 70-80 percent,” Heincker said. “That’s all of the dads in the practice room that have helped us create that culture … they love this club so much that they do the recruiting for us.”
Derby Wrestling Club Matches
Dec 8 – Haysville King of the Ring
Dec 14 – Ark City Battle on the Border
Dec 21 – Park City Classic
Dec 22 – Rose Hill Team Dual Tournament
Dec 28 – Valley Center Round Robin
Jan 3 & 4 – United States Jr. Open Championships Oklahoma City
Jan 4 – Goddard Young Guns Shoot-Out
Jan 11 – Bishop Carroll Open/Novice
Jan 18 – Derby Tom Faust Memorial “Battle of the Midwest”
Jan 25 – Salina Tournament Of Champions
Jan 25 – Augusta Open/Novice
Feb 1 – Maize Battle for the Belt
Feb 8 – Mulvane Mat Madness
Feb 9 – Derby Novice Championships (1st year wrestlers only)
March 1 – Elementary Dual Team Tournament & 6U State
March 7 – District II Championships
March 8 – Middle School Dual Team Tournament
March 13-15 – KS State Championships (CANCELED)
Amidst that teaching is making sure the kids are learning what they need to know once they are roaming the halls of Derby High School and are in its wrestling program.
At the same time, it’s sometimes stepping back and breaking down information even further with so many new wrestlers.
“Teachers can say this too, but if you teach these kids why and they know why they’re doing it, they’ll always do better,” he said. “I don’t think it’s as much of us coaching moves perfectly, but teaching them why. Simple always wins.”
Heincker said he also credits the high school wrestlers for immersing themselves in the club, helping these younger kids see what it looks like to succeed on the state’s biggest stages.
“These kids look up to these high school wrestlers that compete at state and they want to be there someday,” he said. “That drives enthusiasm [for the club] too … the high school kids get to know a lot of our wrestlers and for them to just come up and say hi or watch one of their matches, it becomes a really big deal for these kids.”
Getting to serve as head coach of the club makes the process even more special for the Derby graduate.
“It’s always been a dream,” Heincker, who served the last two years as novice coach, said. “… Being a part of it and coaching [in some role] was a dream enough. Derby Wrestling Club is like a family and it’s my brother and I’s family. It has been really cool to work next to him and get a lot of feedback from him.”
