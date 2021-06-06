DHSSFB Amber Howe

Amber Howe was one of three Panther softball players to earn first team All-League honors this spring.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

 A total of 11 Panther players made the AVCTL-I All-League softball teams following the conclusion of the 2021 season. Full rosters for those teams are listed below.

AVCTL-I First Team

C: Gabrielle Stauffer, FR, Campus

1B: Peyton Samek, SO, Maize

2B: Sophie Martins, SR, Campus

3B: Toria Thaw, SR, Newton

SS: Amber Howe, SR, Derby

OF: Audrey Steinert, JR, Derby; Maia Djurovic, SO, Maize; Piper Seidl, SO, Newton; Mariah Janda, SR, Maize South

P: Riley Wertz, SR, Maize; Tegan Livesay, SO, Newton; Morgan Haupt, JR, Derby

DH: Londyn Ysidro, FR, Campus

UT: Jenna Henderson, SR, Salina South

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jenny Meirowsky, Maize

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Riley Wertz, SR, Maize

AVCTL-I Second Team

C: Chloe Bartlett, JR, Maize

1B: Rylee Frager, SO, Derby

2B: Paige Paxton, SR, Derby; Olivia Sandoval, JR, Newton

3B: Gabby Martin, SR, Derby

SS: Alexis Thomas, JR, Campus

OF: Madi Grady, SO, Derby; Adi Igo, JR, Derby; Madison Yost, SO, Salina South; Kylee Carter, JR, Salina South

P: Chana Wolfe, JR, Salina South; Lillie Johnson, JR, Maize South; Addy Canfield, FR, Derby

DH: Ava Sadler, JR, Derby

UT: Kylah Parson, FR, Campus; Riley Lusk, JR, Hutchinson

AVCTL-I Honorable Mention

C: Kylar Smith, JR, Hutchinson; Trinity Kuntz, SO, Derby

1B: Grace Brainard, JR, Maize South

3B: Emily Dice, SO, Campus; Madi Lambert, JR, Maize; Karcin Regier, JR, Hutchinson

SS: Kennedy Topping, SO, Maize; Mallory Seirer, SR, Newton; Jayden Rehlander, JR, Hutchinson

OF: Devynn Raile, SR, Maize; Reese McCord, FR, Newton

DH: Alyssa Mapes, FR, Newton

UT: Abby Koontz, FR, Newton; Jenna Sokoll, FR, Maize South

