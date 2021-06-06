A total of 11 Panther players made the AVCTL-I All-League softball teams following the conclusion of the 2021 season. Full rosters for those teams are listed below.
AVCTL-I First Team
C: Gabrielle Stauffer, FR, Campus
1B: Peyton Samek, SO, Maize
2B: Sophie Martins, SR, Campus
3B: Toria Thaw, SR, Newton
SS: Amber Howe, SR, Derby
OF: Audrey Steinert, JR, Derby; Maia Djurovic, SO, Maize; Piper Seidl, SO, Newton; Mariah Janda, SR, Maize South
P: Riley Wertz, SR, Maize; Tegan Livesay, SO, Newton; Morgan Haupt, JR, Derby
DH: Londyn Ysidro, FR, Campus
UT: Jenna Henderson, SR, Salina South
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jenny Meirowsky, Maize
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Riley Wertz, SR, Maize
AVCTL-I Second Team
C: Chloe Bartlett, JR, Maize
1B: Rylee Frager, SO, Derby
2B: Paige Paxton, SR, Derby; Olivia Sandoval, JR, Newton
3B: Gabby Martin, SR, Derby
SS: Alexis Thomas, JR, Campus
OF: Madi Grady, SO, Derby; Adi Igo, JR, Derby; Madison Yost, SO, Salina South; Kylee Carter, JR, Salina South
P: Chana Wolfe, JR, Salina South; Lillie Johnson, JR, Maize South; Addy Canfield, FR, Derby
DH: Ava Sadler, JR, Derby
UT: Kylah Parson, FR, Campus; Riley Lusk, JR, Hutchinson
AVCTL-I Honorable Mention
C: Kylar Smith, JR, Hutchinson; Trinity Kuntz, SO, Derby
1B: Grace Brainard, JR, Maize South
3B: Emily Dice, SO, Campus; Madi Lambert, JR, Maize; Karcin Regier, JR, Hutchinson
SS: Kennedy Topping, SO, Maize; Mallory Seirer, SR, Newton; Jayden Rehlander, JR, Hutchinson
OF: Devynn Raile, SR, Maize; Reese McCord, FR, Newton
DH: Alyssa Mapes, FR, Newton
UT: Abby Koontz, FR, Newton; Jenna Sokoll, FR, Maize South
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.