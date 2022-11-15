Junior Addy Foster was one of four Panther volleyball players to receive all-AVCTL-I honors after the 2022 season. Foster was named to the first team for the second year in a row and her third all-league honor.
Senior Lauren Boothe was named an honorable mention setter after stepping in for fellow senior Sydney Henning after an injury ended her season. Junior Avery Kelley and Sophomore Lily Waters also received honorable mention selections after leading the Panthers in several statistical categories.
Derby went 15-21 overall this season with a team with only three seniors. Injuries forced the Panthers to shift players into different roles. For Foster, Kelley and Waters, earning all-league honors in a competitive league could provide confidence and momentum entering next season.
“I think it is good, especially for a sophomore like Lily, it says something,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “It gives them something to strive for next year. We had a lot of younger girls playing this year and had a couple of all-league awards, so that is good for our program.”
Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson, SR, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist
Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, SR
Gracie Morrow, Maize South, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, JR
Jillian Gregory, Maize South, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, SO
Josie McLean, Hutchinson, Setter, SR
Camdyn Stucky, Maize South, Setter, JR
Addy Foster, Derby, Libero, JR
Abby Koontz, Newton, Libero, JR
Karsyn Fraser-Slothower, Maize, Libero, JR
Sydney Anderes, Salina South, Libero, SR
Mya Thompson, Hutchinson, Opposite Hitter, SR
Aliyah Green, Hutchinson, Middle Blocker, SO
Avery Lowe, Maize South, Middle Blocker, SR
Emma Rains, Newton, Setter/Outside Hitter, JR
Tegan Livesay, Newton, Outside Hitter/ Middle Blocker, SR
Kaylee Lively, Maize, Setter, SR
Grace Posch, Hutchinson, Libero, SO
Lily Waters, Derby, Middle Blocker/Defensive Specialist, SO
Makenzie O’Bryan, Campus, Middle Blocker, SR
Rachel Tomac, Hutchinson, Middle Blocker, SR
Gracie Kaumeyer, Maize, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, SR
Elena Vanderweg, Newton, Setter, JR
Lauren Boothe, Derby, Setter, SR
Brooklyn Webb, Salina South, Setter, SR
Jenna Sokoll, Maize South, Libero, JR
Carly Koster, Maize South, Middle Blocker, JR
Jordyn Bird, Maize, Setter, JR
Avery Kelley, Derby, Middle Blocker, JR
Lauren Harris, Salina South, Outside Hitter, JR
Taryn Kondo, Campus, Outside Hitter, SR
Maggie Salsbury, Maize, Middle Blocker, SR
