Volleyball

Junior libero Addy Foster was named to the all-AVCTL-I first-team. Foster has earned all-league honors in the last three seasons. Four Panther players received league selections.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Junior Addy Foster was one of four Panther volleyball players to receive all-AVCTL-I honors after the 2022 season. Foster was named to the first team for the second year in a row and her third all-league honor. 

Senior Lauren Boothe was named an honorable mention setter after stepping in for fellow senior Sydney Henning after an injury ended her season. Junior Avery Kelley and Sophomore Lily Waters also received honorable mention selections after leading the Panthers in several statistical categories.  

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.