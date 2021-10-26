Derby volleyball’s season came to an end on Oct. 23 at sub-state in Lawrence. The Panthers (27-12) were forced to make the long trip to Lawrence Free-State as the five seed, which was one of the longest treks out of the top 10 teams in the West region.
The Panthers opened sub-state with a dominating 25-14 victory over Junction City and punched a ticket into the next round with another 25-15 win in the second set.
With a spot in the state tournament on the line, Derby matched up with the fourth-seed Lawrence Free-State, who had defeated Campus in the opening round.
The Firebirds took the advantage with a 25-16 win in the opening frame. The Panther’s season came to an end with a second 25-16 loss.
There was no Cinderella story in the sub-state round as each of the top four seeds in the west clinched spots for the state tournament.
In the regular season, the Panthers went 1-5 in matches against the top three, Washburn-Rural, Wichita Northwest and Hutchinson and went a combined 3-14 in sets played.
With three seniors, the Panthers had the challenge of finding the right rotation, which caused some early-season struggles against AVCTL-I opponents in the early part of the season.
Derby built some momentum after a formation change and finished third in the AVCTL-I behind Hutchinson and Maize South with an 8-4 record inside the conference.
The Panthers were forced to be road warriors for the majority of the season and did not play a home match until Oct. 9. Derby went 7-3 to end the season, all of which were at home, and each loss was at the hands of a 6A state qualifier.
State volleyball will take place at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina from Oct. 29-30.
