Derby boys basketball used a strong defensive effort to defeat Ark City 73-53 on Dec. 13. The Panthers brought out a full court press to trap in the back court and force turnovers.
It was a defense that head coach Brett Flory used more last season, but the team used it as its defensive scheme to limit Cadon Clark.
“We felt like looking at the film that we needed to use more defensive pressure to speed them up,” Flory said. “That is not a steady diet for us, we don’t have that kind of depth, but we still need to use it in spots. It was fairly effective, it wasn’t great yet, but it helped us stretch out the lead in the first half.”
That pressure helped the Panthers during a 12-0 run to stretch the lead to 27-10 midway through the second quarter. Derby never relented the lead and was able to give several players some minutes throughout the game, which was crucial because Derby will play three games in five days this week.
Offensively, the Panthers were able to move the ball around and find open shots. Three Panthers finished with double digits, led by Dallas Metzger, who hit five threes in the game. Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 15 points despite getting the majority of the attention.
The Panthers dominated below the basket with a solid performance by Kaden Franklin. In his third varsity start, Franklin scored 16 points. Franklin brought a commanding presence in the paint.
“My main goal was just to go in and dominate,” Franklin said. “I have really started to settle into my role, and I feel confident down there.
Derby was able to give some younger players some experience late in the game. Flory said sophomore Braden Smith stepped off the bench and guarded Ark City’s top point guard.
“It is awesome to get all 12 in the game,” Flory said. “It was good to get some other guys some experience. Braden Smith was a guy that really stood out, but all of those guys are capable players for sure.”
The Panthers will open league play on the road against Salina South on Dec. 16 before facing a tough Bishop Carroll team on Dec. 17.
PANTHERS: Metzger, 17; Franklin, 16; Fisher-Brown, 15; Ulwelling, 8; Arnet, 6; Chadwick, 4; Smith, 3; Anderson, 2; Marshall, 2.
BULLDOGS: T. Pierce, 13; Clark, 11; Brantley, 9; Fleig, 7; Lucas, 4; Dickey, 3; Welch, 3; J. Pierce, 3.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented