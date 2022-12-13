franklin vs ark city

Kaden Franklin puts pressure on an Ark City shot in the 73-53 win over the Bulldogs on Dec. 13. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby boys basketball used a strong defensive effort to defeat Ark City 73-53 on Dec. 13. The Panthers brought out a full court press to trap in the back court and force turnovers.

It was a defense that head coach Brett Flory used more last season, but the team used it as its defensive scheme to limit Cadon Clark. 

