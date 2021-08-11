In baseball, it is all about getting hot at the right time and getting a hint of luck.
After going 2-2 in the NBC regional in Hutchinson, the Derby Twins were a part of the final three automatic qualifiers to be selected to the NBC World Series tournament and were one of the final eight teams.
Despite finishing the regular season with a 24-19 overall record and a 20-17, fifth-place finish in the Sunflower Collegiate League, the Twins built some late-season momentum.
“Prior to entering the regional qualifier, we won eight out of our last 10 games,” Derby Twins Manager Tom Campa said. “We had some good momentum going into that qualifier. Our kids played really well, and we came across some competitive teams.”
Derby was forced to completely restructure its pitching staff before the qualifying tournament, with three players departing after the season. The Twins jumped into the NBC Regional tournament with high expectations for themselves. However, after an opening 6-5 loss to Dodge City, it appeared a trip to Wichita was out of reach.
A 7-3 win over the Haysville Aviators followed by a 7-5 victory against the Great Bend Bat Cats provided some momentum for the Twins before ending the regional qualifier with a 10-0 loss to the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, a team that took the regular-season series 3-2 against Derby.
The Twins received an invite to the NBC World Series, which is formatted as a double-elimination tournament with games every other day, with the final eight heading to Wichita to play at Riverfront Stadium.
Derby took the opening game with a 5-4 win over the Liberal Bee Jays but again ran into Cheney, who sent the Twins to the losers bracket with a 15-7 win.
“We had a goal to win our first game,” Campa said. “Our second game would have put us in Wichita, but it put us in the loser bracket. Our guys adjusted to that and rose to the challenge.”
Facing elimination against the Mid-Crest Pumas out of Illinois, the Twins kept the season alive with a 10-4 win backed by a grand slam off the bat of Issac Kim.
“Kim is finally coming around,” Campa said. “He struggled in the regional qualifier, but he has done a great job for us.”
The Twins could face a grueling road to the championship game out of the losers bracket and must win six straight games in six days to take the NBC title.
Due to the double-elimination format of the 87th annual NBC World Series the Twins are one loss away from elimination. For more information about the Twins, visit nbcbaseball.com for an updated bracket.
