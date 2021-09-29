It will be a clash of past and present AVCTL-I dynasties between Derby and Hutchinson on Oct. 1. The two rivals combine for 14 total state championships.
The Panthers (3-0), fresh off of a dominating road win against Salina South, will take the road again against the Salthawks (2-2).
It doesn’t take any extra motivation for Derby during Hutchinson week as many of the players on both sides have met in the junior football ranks.
“This is Hutch week, and our kids understand that,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “At the younger levels, we always struggle against Hutch, and these kids are always hungry and they remember that, so our players are locked in already.”
Since losing five straight matchups against Hutchinson from 2009-12, the Panthers have flipped the script taking eight of the last nine contests. Head coach Mike Vernon will be looking to get his first win against Derby since 2014.
The Salthawks are an experienced group with 13 starters returning from last season. But for many, it could be the first and only shot at Derby at the varsity level as the matchup last season was canceled.
The flexbone offense will be the biggest challenge that the Panther defense will need to prepare for heading into week five.
“The quarterback and skill guys are really good,” Clark said. “Their offensive line really fires off the ball, and their play-action game is really good.”
The Salthawks are returning four offensive linemen, including second-team AVCTL-I pick Mason Seitz. According to Vernon, experience on the line is crucial for the effectiveness of the flexbone offense.
“Defensively, the emphasis will be to defend the flexbone,” Clark said. “It is a whole different offense, and it is all about gaining numbers. We just need to do a good job of flying to the ball, reading our keys and getting more than just one guy to the ball.”
According to Clark, the biggest key for the defense will be making open-field tackles because of the space that the flexbone offense creates.
Derby’s rushing attack has been lethal so far this season but could face some adversity on Friday as the Hutchinson defense has a physical front that could limit the gaps, and a talented second level.
“Their defense is very sound, one of the best defenses we have seen on film,” Clark said. “The linebacker crew is good; their safeties are very good, the defensive line is full of good athletes. We will definitely have our hands full.”
Kickoff from Hutchinson is scheduled for 7 p.m.
