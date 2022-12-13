Derby boys wrestling began its season with a triangular with Newton and Maize South on Dec. 8. The Panthers defeated the Mavericks 61-18 but fell 42-26 in a competitive matchup against the Railers. Newton was ranked higher than Derby in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason All Classes poll.
The Panthers were without Cole Molloy and Troy Allen due to injury but battled through the adversity.
Jayden Grijalva opened the matchup with Newton with a win at 106, but Newton responded with three-straight wins. Braden Tatum stopped the Railer’s streak and gave Derby some much-needed points at 132 with a technical fall. After another win by Newton, Tate Rusher won his bout at 144 with a pin.
After another win by the Railers, Knowlyn Egan won his match at 157 to trail 27-20 with five matches remaining. Newton won the next matchup at 165 pounds to take a key six points heading into the heavyweight matches.
The heavyweight matchups were tight, with Peyton Neptune falling 8-6 in overtime. Mason Hopper (190) won 3-1, and Miles Wash (215) also won 4-3 in overtime. Max Robinson fell in his match at 285 pounds in one of his first high school matches.
Derby finished the week with a third-place finish at the Douglass Goodwill Invitational on Dec. 10. The Panthers went six for six in the finals, which featured wins by Grijalva (106), Tatum (132), Rusher (144), Egan (157), Neptune (175) and Wash (215). Derby finished the day with nine placers in the tournament. Tanner Heincker (113), Sid Shipman (120) and Hopper (190) all placed fourth.
The Derby girls wrestling team defeated Newton 48-30, which included wins by Lauren Horton (105), Caylee Headings (125), Maddie Snowbarger (135), and Brenda Santillian (140).
The Lady Panthers also competed in the second annual Douglass Goodwill Invitational Tournament on Dec. 9 and took third overall at the tournament. Trinity Williams led Derby with a first-place finish at 190 pounds. Derby had four wrestlers reach the podium at the tournament.
Brooke Downs (130) and Analicia Lopez (235) finished as runner-ups in their respective classes. Horton placed third at 100 pounds, and Santillion placed fourth at 140 for Derby.
The girls will have one more event before winter break, while the boy’s squad will have a dual and two tournaments before Christmas. Both sides will be in action on Dec. 15 in a home dual with Hutchinson. The boys will participate in a tournament at Bishop Carroll on Dec. 17 before heading to Oklahoma to participate in a nationwide tournament from Dec. 21-22.
GIRLS-DOUGLASS GOODWILL INVITATIONAL (12/9)
5. Wichita Southeast 114.0
7. Anthony/Harper Chaparral 78.0
BOYS-DOUGLASS GOODWILL INVITATIONAL (12/10)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented