Wrestling

Peyton Neptune took first place at 175 pounds at the Douglass Goodwill Invitational on Dec. 10.

 FILE

Derby boys wrestling began its season with a triangular with Newton and Maize South on Dec. 8. The Panthers defeated the Mavericks 61-18 but fell 42-26 in a competitive matchup against the Railers. Newton was ranked higher than Derby in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason All Classes poll.

The Panthers were without Cole Molloy and Troy Allen due to injury but battled through the adversity.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

