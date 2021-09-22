Derby girls tennis took second place at the Derby Invitational Sept. 16. Adora Weir-Dowd and the duo of Charis Yager and Rebekah Walsh took second in the top singles and doubles brackets.
“We played really well; we competed well,” head coach Dennis Burns said. “We did what we expected to do and got in the finals in both brackets of doubles and the championship match in the top singles.”
The Panthers finished the Derby Invitational with 18 points despite not having a player in the second singles bracket and missing two players due to homecoming festivities. Hutchinson took the title with 32 points backed by tournament wins in all four brackets.
Weir-Dowd had no issues reaching the final match with an 8-0 opening win over Isabella Hernandez from Wichita Northwest. An 8-5 win over Alayna Alvarez put Weir-Dowd in a matchup against top-seeded Gracie Foster from Hutchinson but she lost 8-3.
Chloe Palivan competed up and bounced back nicely with two straight wins and a fifth-place finish after losing 8-1 in her opening match. According to Burns, Palivan made a jump to playing in the top bracket and sees a lot of potential for the junior.
“She has the skillset and the movement,” Burns said. “Right now, she is making some unforced errors, and she knows that. She just needs to relax, put the ball in play and allow people to lose some points to her.”
Yager and Walsh cruised into the championship match with wins over Wichita Southeast and Hutchinson. However, the duo lost to the top-seeded team from Hutchinson 8-7 after holding a 7-4 advantage.
“We just couldn’t quite close it out and ended up losing a tiebreaker,” Burns said. “But we had multiple opportunities to win. It made the last match exciting, but it is bittersweet when you don’t get the victory.”
According to Burns, Yager and Walsh did a good job competing, and the pair is getting better every time out. However, communication is one of the critical elements that the duo needs to improve the chemistry to where it needs to be.
“The chemistry is still not where it needs to be,” Burns said. “They are still not fluent in some areas, like communication. Once we get a little better communication, they are going to light it up.”
Hailey Jeffery and Madison Jordan took a second-place finish in the second doubles bracket, and the duo of Kylee Cotton and Coda Franklin were right behind them with a third-place finish.
Heading into the midway point of the season, improvement in consistency is the biggest aspect that Burns would like to see from his varsity players.
“What I would like to see is for us to compete at our full potential and better consistency,” Burns said. “Every once in a while, we phase out where we don’t always finish out points.”
SINGLES BRACKET 1
1.Gracie Foster - Hutchinson
2. Adora Weir-Dowd - Derby
3. Alayna Alvarez - Wichita Northwest
5. Chloe Palivan - Derby
SINGLES BRACKET 2
1. Darby Benson - Hutchinson
2. Ayla Booe - Hutchinson
3. Cayanna Sparks
DOUBLES BRACKET 1
1. Hines/Jackson - Hutchinson
2. Yager/Walsh - Derby
3. Unruh/Gamez - Dodge City
DOUBLES BRACKET 2
1. Davis/Suppes - Hutchinson
2. Jeffery/Jordan - Derby
3. Cotton/Franklin - Derby
TEAM RESULTS
1. Hutchinson - 32
2. Derby - 18
T3. Dodge City - 16
T3. Wichita Northwest - 16
4. Wichita Southeast - 7
5. Wichita North - 6
6. Wichita South - 3
