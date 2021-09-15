New DHS panther logos 2019
Derby girls’ tennis took a fourth-place finish in the Emporia Invitational on Sept. 11. Adora Weir-Dowd took a third-place finish out of the fifth seed in the singles realm. Weir-Dowd took an 8-1 victory over 12th-seeded Andover’s Paige Williams in the opening round.

After another dominating 8-1 match against the fourth-seeded Leah Phelips from St. James to advance into the semifinal round, Weir-Dowd lost 8-0 to the top-seeded Jill Harkin from Manhattan to slide to the third-place match. Weir-Dowd defeated Mena Walker from Blue Valley 8-6 to secure a third-place finish.

As the 14th-seed, Chloe Palivan dropped her opening match to Mene Walker. Then, Palivan took an 8-5 win over Jayden Birk of Emporia before moving into the 11th place match after losing to Emily Brandt from Lawrence. Palivan finished the day with an 8-5 loss to the eighth-seeded Allyson Lange from Conway Springs.

In doubles, the duo of Natalie Ulwelling and Bella Karel took a 10th place finish highlighted by an 8-1 win over May/Meyer from Conway Springs. Charis Yager and Rebekah Walsh took a crucial 11th place finish out of the 15th seed with an 8-5 win over May/Meyer.

Derby tennis will host its only home invitational on Sept. 16.

SINGLES RESULTS

1. Jill Harkin (Manhattan)

2. Molly Gaddis (Andover)

3. Adora Weir-Dowd (Derby)

12. Chloe Palivan (Derby)

DOUBLES RESULTS

1. Stone/Stone (Blue Valley)

2. Tantemsomboon/Annabelle (Andover)

3. May/Osner (Conway Springs)

10. Ulwelling/Karel (Derby)

11. Yager/Walsh (Derby

TEAM RESULTS

1. Blue Valley - 52

2. Manhattan - 48

3. Andover - 44

4. Derby - 32

5. St. James - 31

6. Conway Springs - 26

7. Lawrence - 20

8. Emporia - 19

