Derby girls’ tennis took a fourth-place finish in the Emporia Invitational on Sept. 11. Adora Weir-Dowd took a third-place finish out of the fifth seed in the singles realm. Weir-Dowd took an 8-1 victory over 12th-seeded Andover’s Paige Williams in the opening round.
After another dominating 8-1 match against the fourth-seeded Leah Phelips from St. James to advance into the semifinal round, Weir-Dowd lost 8-0 to the top-seeded Jill Harkin from Manhattan to slide to the third-place match. Weir-Dowd defeated Mena Walker from Blue Valley 8-6 to secure a third-place finish.
As the 14th-seed, Chloe Palivan dropped her opening match to Mene Walker. Then, Palivan took an 8-5 win over Jayden Birk of Emporia before moving into the 11th place match after losing to Emily Brandt from Lawrence. Palivan finished the day with an 8-5 loss to the eighth-seeded Allyson Lange from Conway Springs.
In doubles, the duo of Natalie Ulwelling and Bella Karel took a 10th place finish highlighted by an 8-1 win over May/Meyer from Conway Springs. Charis Yager and Rebekah Walsh took a crucial 11th place finish out of the 15th seed with an 8-5 win over May/Meyer.
Derby tennis will host its only home invitational on Sept. 16.
SINGLES RESULTS
1. Jill Harkin (Manhattan)
2. Molly Gaddis (Andover)
3. Adora Weir-Dowd (Derby)
12. Chloe Palivan (Derby)
DOUBLES RESULTS
1. Stone/Stone (Blue Valley)
2. Tantemsomboon/Annabelle (Andover)
3. May/Osner (Conway Springs)
10. Ulwelling/Karel (Derby)
11. Yager/Walsh (Derby
TEAM RESULTS
1. Blue Valley - 52
2. Manhattan - 48
3. Andover - 44
4. Derby - 32
5. St. James - 31
6. Conway Springs - 26
7. Lawrence - 20
8. Emporia - 19
