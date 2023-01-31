Midseason tourney

Carsen Carpenter came off the bench and scored six points in the 50-33 win over Wichita Heights in the third-place game of the Glaciers Edge Tournament on Jan. 28.

The Lady Panthers took third place at the Glacers Edge Tournament in Emporia with a 50-33 win over Wichita Heights on Jan. 28.

Following a loss to Topeka Seaman in the semifinal, head coach Dan Harrison was interested to see how his team would respond to adversity and was pleased with the performance.

