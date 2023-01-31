The Lady Panthers took third place at the Glacers Edge Tournament in Emporia with a 50-33 win over Wichita Heights on Jan. 28.
Following a loss to Topeka Seaman in the semifinal, head coach Dan Harrison was interested to see how his team would respond to adversity and was pleased with the performance.
The Lady Panthers showed signs of some tired legs in the opening quarter as the Falcons took a 10-8 lead, but Derby responded with a dominating performance the rest of the way using youth off the bench.
Sophomores Carsen Carpenter, Maliyah Lansang and Kallie Rickords came off the pine and produced quality minutes. Both Carpenter and Lansang scored six points while Rickords helped dish the ball.
The usual suspects of Addy Brown and Destiny Smith led the Lady Panthers scoring with 17 and 14, respectively. The duo led on the scoring front throughout the weekend, but coach Harrison was encouraged by the youth that produced for the team throughout the weekend.
“It was exactly what you want in a midseason tournament,” Harrison said. “We got challenged and played against different styles. We tried some new pieces, and they made strong contributions. We can use that depth going forward.”
W. HEIGHTS 10 10 9 4 - 33
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 17; D. Smith, 14; Carpenter, 6; Lansang, 6; Wilson, 5; Rickords, 2.
FALCONS: Jackson, 14; Mayberry, 10; Brown, 3; Gnatt, 3; Gilbert, 3.
Derby falls short in 45-39 loss to Topeka Seaman
Foul trouble and turnovers hampered Derby in the 45-39 loss to Topeka Seaman on Jan. 27. The Lady Panthers were hit with a lot of pressure offensively, which they had not seen all season. It took some time to adjust to the pressure, and Derby had opportunities to pull back into the game but couldn’t get the boost to take a commanding lead.
The foul trouble mounted, especially in the second half, which put the Lady Vikings on the free-throw line. Topeka Seaman went 21 for 27 from the line in the ballgame. Maddie Gragg led all scorers with 14 points for Lady Vikings, while Destiny Smith finished with 12 points for the Lady Panthers.
“We just didn’t match their intensity,” Harrison said. “We were hit with a lot of pressure on our guards early in the game. It took us some time to adjust, and we fought back, but we just couldn’t get the shot we needed.”
T. SEAMAN 13 12 7 13 - 45
LADY VIKINGS: Gragg, 14; T. Stallbaummer, 10; Becker, 8; Gormley, 4; Schumann, 3; J. Stallbaummer, 2; Wilhelm, 2; Moulden, 2
LADY PANTHERS: D. Smith, 12; Brown, 11; Wilson, 6; Demel, 3; Kelley, 2; M. Smith, 2; Rickords, 2; Lansang, 1.
Lady Panthers dominate in opening round
The Lady Panthers had to withstand a late flurry by Shawnee Mission East in the opening round of the tournament in a 61-43 win on Jan. 26.
Brown and Smith nearly outscored Shawnee Mission East combining for 42 points. Brown finished with a steady 22 points, while Smith had the hot hand with 20 points and three crucial three-pointers to keep the distance on Shawnee Mission East.
Derby was in control for the majority of the game and the defense held the Lancers to 13 points in the opening half. After being held to three points in the first half, Abigail Lang took over for the Lancers, ending with a 21-point game.
LANCERS: Lang, 21; Kessler, 7; Stanfield, 6; Birch, 5; Holzbeierlien, 3; McQuire, 1.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 22; D. Smith, 20; Wilson, 9; Demel, 4; Rickords, 3; Ka. Demel, 2; M. Smith, 1
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented