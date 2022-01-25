The Panthers got balanced scoring but fell short in a 60-54 loss to Blue Valley in the fifth-place game of the 58th Annual McPherson Invitational Tournament on Jan. 22.
Senior Deshawne Titus led Derby with 13 points, and senior Amari Thomas finished in double digits with 10. The duo got help from many other pieces, including senior Jameer Clemons with nine and sophomore Dallas Metzger with eight on the afternoon.
The Tigers got off to a hot start with a 22-point quarter but cooled quickly as Derby continued to have consistent scoring. After a six-point second quarter, Blue Valley saw its lead dwindle to 28-25 entering halftime.
Derby kept the game within reach, but rebounds and some foul trouble hurt its comeback bid. The Tigers had several trips to the free-throw line and took advantage of it, going 18-22 from the charity stripe.
The Tigers finished the night with a trio in double digits led by senior Aiden Shaw with 22 points on the night, going 11-12 at the free-throw line. Senior Zak Svendsen scored 19 and junior Jackson Ackerman scored 10, including crucial free throws to seal the game.
Derby shot 36 percent from the floor, including 9-18 from three led by Titus. However, rebounding and second-chance points plagued the Panthers as Blue Valley out-rebounded the Panthers 39-24.
Despite being without head coach Brett Flory, the Panthers fought hard throughout the weekend, as both losses were by a combined nine points. Flory credited Matt Garvey, his coaching staff and his players for the effort throughout the weekend.
“Coach Garvey and my staff did a phenomenal job covering for me,” Flory said. “Under the circumstances, I thought our kids competed their tails off against three high-quality opponents. Of course, we would have liked to win all three, but I couldn’t ask for any more in this situation than what they gave.”
The Panthers will return to league action on Jan. 28 with a home matchup against Maize.
DERBY 11 14 10 19 54
B. VALLEY 22 6 12 20 60
PANTHERS: Titus 13, Thomas 10, Clemons 9, Metzger 8, Parke 7, Samè 6, Brown 1.
TIGERS: Shaw 22, Svendsen 19, Ackerman 10, Rothwell 7, Holbert 2.
Derby withstands late Bishop Carroll comeback bid
Backed by double-digit nights from Jameer Clemons and Trent Parke, the Panthers moved on to the fifth-place game with a 50-44 win over Bishop Carroll.
The Clemons and Parke duo finished with 18 and 12 respectively, as the Panthers rode an early lead to victory despite a strong second half from the Golden Eagles. Junior Walt Gray led the late charge for Bishop Carroll with 21 points.
The three-ball was crucial for the Panthers in the first half. The Panthers hit four threes in the first quarter to hold a 12-2 lead over the Golden Eagles. Derby went 7-16 from three and 11-20 from the field overall in the opening half to enter the break leading 29-11. Parke led the Panthers with eight points in the half.
Bishop Carroll scored with 6:48 left in the first quarter and did not score until 6:23 remaining in the half. The Golden Eagles could not buy a bucket in the first half and shot a dismal 1-9 from the floor in the opening period and entered the locker room needing a change after shooting 5-25. Gray was the lone bright spot for Bishop Carroll with seven points.
The Golden Eagles finally caught fire out of the break with a 21-point third quarter and made a comeback bid late with 12 in the fourth, taking advantage of the 24 Derby turnovers. Bishop Carroll finished the night shooting 31 percent from the floor and only 4-15 from three.
Derby struggled to get going in the second half and was limited to only 21 points. On paper, the Panthers had a decent shooting night shooting 47 percent, but the biggest eyesore was the 29 percent mark from behind the three-point line. Derby went 7-24 from three on the night and 0-8 in the second half.
DERBY 12 17 8 13 50
B. CARROLL 2 9 21 12 44
PANTHERS: Clemons 18, Parke 12, Titus 6, Thomas 4, Metzger 3, Fisher-Brown 3, Brown 2, Samè 2.
GOLDEN EAGLES: Walt 21, Peterson 8, Hauserman 5, Ungles 3, Polley 3, Martin 2, Kendrick 2.
Panthers drop opening of McPherson Invitational
A steal by Deshawne Titus on an errant downcourt pass by McPherson with 17 seconds remaining gave Derby the final shot with a chance to force overtime in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on Jan. 20. The final shot hit the rim, and a defensive rebound by the Bullpups sealed a 51-48 win by the tournament hosts.
It was a sluggish shooting night for both teams, with neither shooting above 40 percent from the floor. The Bullpups held the edge shooting 39 percent led by senior Seth Madron, who led all scorers with 27 points. Madron was efficient from the floor, going 10-13, and was the primary source of offense for McPherson. Sophomore Cory Muehler scored 15 points on the night with 13 points alone in the second half.
Trent Parke led the Panthers with a 16-point night as the Panthers shot 33 percent from the floor, including 4-25 from three. Jameer Clemons was the only other Panther to finish in double digits with 12 points.
Turnovers hampered both teams for the majority of the night. The Panthers turned the ball over 20 times while the Bullpups gave the ball away 19 times.
Derby held an 11-7 lead in the opening quarter, but the Bullpups fired back to take a 24-18 lead at halftime, backed by 18 points by Madron. The Panthers regained the lead in a back and forth third quarter and took a 35-34 lead on a basket by Amari Thomas at the buzzer.
McPherson took the lead early in the final quarter, but Derby responded to tie the game at 39 apiece. Muehler and Madron helped the Bullpups take the lead, but the Panthers got critical free throws by junior Caleb Brown, and a three-point play the hard way by Clemons gave the Panthers the lead with 1:30 remaining.
Muehler provided another clutch basket to take back the lead with just under a minute remaining. However, a pair of free throws by Madron ultimately sealed the game for McPherson.
DERBY 11 7 17 13 48
MCPHERSON 7 17 10 17 51
PANTHERS: Parke 16, Clemons 12, Thomas 6, Brown 5, Fisher-Brown 3, Metzger 3, Titus 2, Samè 1.
BULLPUPS: Madron 27, Muehler 15, Miller 4, Kanitz 2, Ediger 2, Thompson 1
Commented