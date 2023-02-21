A 13-point third quarter by Dallas Metzger electrified the Derby bench in a 66-52 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21.
Metzger finished the night with 16 points as the Panthers (14-5, 8-3) handed the Salthawks (18-1, 10-1) their first loss of the 2022-23 season.
In the 55-50 loss to Hutch on Jan. 24, Derby knew they had a chance to compete with the Salthawks in the rematch later in the year. Since that first matchup, the Panthers have adjusted their offense to use 6’6” Kaden Franklin and get him involved in the paint early.
“Our offense has changed since the last time we faced Hutchinson last, and it helped us tonight,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We established Franklin early, and that really gave us an early advantage.”
Franklin helped the Panthers take a slim 33-29 lead at halftime with 15 points in the opening half. He tallied 19 points on the night.
It was the Metzger show in the third quarter as Franklin fell into foul trouble with three fouls early in the third quarter. Metzger hit three three-pointers out of halftime to put the pressure on the Salthawks.
“Our gameplan was to feed Franklin the ball, and it really opened everybody up,” Metzger said. “When you get guys that are feeling some momentum both in the paint and from three, it just really opens the game up.”
Hutchinson struggled to find an answer in the third quarter as desperation threes started to throw the Salthawks out of rhythm in the final quarter. Nic Lange led the team with 14 points, but the Salthawks only made three shots from three-point range. The Panther defense stepped up to limit the Salthawks to only eight points in the third quarter.
The Salthawks got a hint of momentum using a full-court press which forced the Panthers to increase their tempo leading to turnovers late in the third quarter. Derby was able to find a way to break out of the turnover funk to push the ball down the court and use some clock and seal the win after hovering around a 15-point lead most of the final quarter.
It was a big win to swing momentum for the Panthers heading into the final game of the regular season. The Panthers are sitting.
“We have so much respect for Hutchinson because they are so tough and execute well, so from a league perspective, it was a great win on the road,” Flory said. “We really answered the call in the way we competed with them, which should give us some confidence here late in the season.”
Derby will host Maize on senior night on Feb. 24.
HUTCHINSON 17 12 8 15 — 52
PANTHERS: Franklin, 19; Metzger, 16; Fisher-Brown, 8; Anderson, 8; Ulwelling, 6; Brown, 4; Chadwick, 3; Smith, 2.
SALTHAWKS: Lange, 14; T. King, 9; D. King, 7; Spiller, 6; Lewis, 5; Robertson, 5; Meyer, 5; Rodriguez, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
