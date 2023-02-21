KF

Kaden Franklin scored 19 points in the 66-52 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A 13-point third quarter by Dallas Metzger electrified the Derby bench in a 66-52 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21. 

Metzger finished the night with 16 points as the Panthers (14-5, 8-3) handed the Salthawks (18-1, 10-1) their first loss of the 2022-23 season. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

