Derby made quick work of two AVCTL-I foes, sweeping Salina Central (25-12, 25-11) and Salina South (25-13, 25-18) in two sets apiece. The Panthers are now 8-2 overall and moved inside the top 10 of the Class 6A Kansas Volleyball Association rankings. They currently sit at No. 8. Their only two losses are to Maize South. 

