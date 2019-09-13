Derby made quick work of two AVCTL-I foes, sweeping Salina Central (25-12, 25-11) and Salina South (25-13, 25-18) in two sets apiece. The Panthers are now 8-2 overall and moved inside the top 10 of the Class 6A Kansas Volleyball Association rankings. They currently sit at No. 8. Their only two losses are to Maize South.
Derby sweeps Salina Central, Salina South
- By ADAM SUDERMAN sports@derbyinformer.com
-
- 1 min to read
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby offense shines in win at Garden City
- Man arrested after trying to grab student at Derby school, crashing stolen truck
- Week 1 scores from Kansas HS football (Sept. 6, 2019)
- Fast hunters track down medallion in park
- ‘Amelia Earhart’ performer will bring the historic Kansan to life in Derby
- Swaney Elementary to raise funds for Vincent family
- Homebrewer’s beers recognized at new state fair contest
- Class 6A football standings through week 1
- Post-9/11 war memorial traveling to Kansas includes Derby residents
- Judith Ann Hampleman
Images
Videos
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Commented