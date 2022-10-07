Derby saw a 20-point lead crumble as Maize kicked the eventual game-winning 20-yard field goal with 1:22 remaining in a 52-51 loss on Oct. 7.
Maize quarterback Avery Johnson played a role in all seven Eagle touchdowns in the win. Johnson rushed for three touchdowns, including a 2-yard touchdown at the end of the second quarter
"That play was big for momentum," head coach Brandon Clark said. "It all came down to mistakes and we made one too many."
The Panthers held a 34-21 lead at halftime as Maize capitalized on an interception on the game-altering play by Johnson.
Out of halftime, the Eagles put the ball in Johnson's hands, and he delivered with the comeback of the year.
Maize held a 7-0 lead after capitalizing on a fumbled snap by the Panthers on the opening play of the game. Brock Zerger scored his first of three rushing touchdowns on a four-yard run to tie. The teams traded touchdowns before a fumble recovery return by Britton Pascual gave the Panthers its first lead of the game.
Zerger gave Derby a 27-14 lead with a 78-yard touchdown run. A second fumble return for a touchdown on a dropped snap by the punter gave the Panthers a 34-14 advantage.
After the score before the break, the Eagles scored quickly on a 41-yard touchdown run by Johnson to keep the game within reach.
Edwards scored his second touchdown of the day on a 31-yard catch to extend the Derby lead. Johnson gave his team a touchdown shortly after to cut the deficit.
The Panthers were forced to settle for a field goal late in the third quarter, but the Eagles had the momentum.
Johnson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the score at 44-42 with 11:01 to play. Zerger marched the Panthers down the field to extend the lead to 51-42.
The Eagle offense responded again with a 32-yard pass by Johnson to trial 51-49 with seven minutes to play.
The Maize defense made a stop, and Johnson led the Eagle to the three-yard line to set up a chip shot for the eventual game-winner.
THE TAKEAWAY
MAIZE: Johnson took over the game after trailing 34-14 late in the second quarter. The Maize offense showed its ability to score quickly, and the defense made stops when it mattered the most.
DERBY: The Panthers made a pair of big plays on defense and special teams but could not carry the momentum in the final quarter of play. Edwards was limited but made an impact in the passing game with a receiving touchdown.
UP NEXT
The Panthers will play its final regular season road game of the year against Maize South.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
