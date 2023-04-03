Kade Sheldon hit his first home run of the year to lead the Panthers in a 7-6 win over Goddard in game one of a double-header split on March 31.
Sheldon belted a three-run home run in game one while the Lions took a 4-1 victory in game two. Goddard took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning boosted by a three-run home run by Isaac Tatro. The Panthers responded in one swing with the three- run homer by Sheldon. Derby tied the game in the second inning on a double by Ryan Pierce.
“It felt good, it was my first swing of the game, so it was good to contribute early,” Sheldon said. “It was big to respond after (Goddard) had a big first inning and the home run put us right back in the game.”
Colton Ruedy gave Derby a 6-4 lead in the fourth with a two-run single. Rowan Foster scored Layne Sweat on a single in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead.
A pair of errors and a walk loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with one out. Eastyn Vierya pulled Goddard within one at 7-6 with a two-run double. Nic Martinez forced a double play to end the game.
Colby Morgan earned the win after tossing 4 2/3 innings allowing four runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. The Panthers made six errors in the ballgame, which helped Goddard stay within striking distance.
“We had some errors that kept them in the game, so we have some things to work on,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “Our pitching was great in both games we just need to have some consistency at the plate.”
The Derby bats went quiet in a 4-1 loss in game two of the doubleheader. Roman Boden had the lone run for the Panthers in the first inning.
Goddard tied the game in the third and took the lead in the fourth with a double by Tatro. The Lions added insurance runs in the seventh with a two-run single.
Colton Watkins struck out 12 to earn the win for the Lions. Watkins tossed 6 2/3 innings with only one run on three hits with five walks. The Panthers had runners on in the seventh after two walks but could not capitalize on the opportunity with runners on.
“That was kind of the difference in the ballgame; we just couldn’t get that big hit,” Olmstead said.
Horn, Pryor boost Panthers to opening series sweep
Derby opened the 2023 campaign with a crucial league doubleheader sweep over Maize South on March 28. Mitchell Johnson struck out 10 in a 7-2 victory in game one, while 2022 AVCTL-I Player of the Year Braden Horn picked up where he left off with a three-run home run and totaled five RBIs in a 13-3 win in game two.
Johnson didn’t allow a hit across five innings of ball with only three walks. Only one run came around to score on an error. Colby Morgan pitched two innings of relief and allowed one unearned run with one hit, two strikeouts and a pair of walks.
The Panthers took control of the game with a five-run inning highlighted by an RBI double by Roman Boden. Calvin Pryor went four-for-four in game two to help the Panthers seal the sweep with a 13-3 win. Horn hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first inning. The offense was active in the ballgame with only one scoreless frame to get the run rule in the bottom of the sixth.
Max White earned the win after tossing three innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. In his first varsity appearance, freshman Hudson Halstead pitched one inning of relief and struck out the side in order. Nic Martinez finished the final two innings and allowed only one hit with four strikeouts and a walk. The pitching staff totaled 13 strikeouts in game two to complete the sweep.
vs. Goddard (March 31, Game one)
GODDARD 4 0 0 0 1 0 2 - 6 3 2
DERBY 3 1 0 2 1 0 X - 7 6 6
2B: Pierce (DRBY); Vierya (GODRD)
HR: Sheldon (DRBY); Tatro (GODRD)
RBI: Sheldon 3, Ruedy 2, Foster, Pierce (DRBY); Tatro 3, Vieya 2, Bowyer (GODRD)
vs. Goddard (March 31, Game two)
GODDARD 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 - 4 6 0
DERBY 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 3 3
2B: Riojas (DRBY); Bowyer, Tatro (GODRD)
RBI: Boden (DRBY); Watkins 2, Tatro (GODRD)
vs. Maize South (March 28, Game one)
M. SOUTH 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - 2 1 3
DERBY 0 0 2 0 5 0 X - 7 4 1
2B: Riojas, Ruedy, Horn, Boden (DRBY)
RBI: Horn 2, Ruedy, Boden, Cooper (DRBY)
vs. Maize South (March 28, Game two)
M. SOUTH 0 0 3 0 0 0 X - 3 5 3
DERBY 7 0 3 1 1 1 X - 13 12 2
RBI: Horn 5, Riojas, Boden, Cooper, Pryor (DRBY); Higgins 2, Stucky (MZS)
