Colby Morgan pitched 4.2 innings with five strikeouts in the 7-6 win over Goddard on March 31. Morgan tossed two innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks in the 7-2 win over Maize South on

March 28.

Kade Sheldon hit his first home run of the year to lead the Panthers in a 7-6 win over Goddard in game one of a double-header split on March 31.

Sheldon belted a three-run home run in game one while the Lions took a 4-1 victory in game two. Goddard took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning boosted by a three-run home run by Isaac Tatro. The Panthers responded in one swing with the three- run homer by Sheldon. Derby tied the game in the second inning on a double by Ryan Pierce.

