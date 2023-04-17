Kade Sheldon and Braden Horn combined for nine of the 19 runs for Derby in a 2-2 week with doubleheader splits on the road against Newton on April 11 and Eisenhower on April 14.
The Panthers were on the losing end of a no-hitter in a 2-0 game against Eisenhower in game one. Tyner Horn finished with nine strikeouts and had one Derby baserunner reach on an error in the second. Horn still faced the minimum number of batters after a pickoff at first base ended the inning. Three Derby batters struck out twice in the loss.
Mitchell Johnson countered for the Panthers and went six innings allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks. A runner scored on a wild pitch in the first, and an RBI single in the fourth gave the Tigers an insurance run.
Derby bounced back in game two of the series with a 4-2 win. Caden Riojas hit a leadoff double and scored on an RBI triple by Sheldon in the second at-bat of the game. Braden Horn added two runs in the first and third inning.
Hudson Halstead tossed the full seven innings to earn the win and allowed two runs, none earned, on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
A five-run first inning helped the Panthers cruise to a 10-3 win over Newton in game one of a crucial league doubleheader. Horn and Sheldon each had three RBIs. Riojas drew four of the team’s seven walks in the ballgame. Max White recorded the win with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. A three-run homer in the third dampened an all-around solid outing.
Newton’s Colby Gomez hit for the cycle in game two of the twin bill to lead the Railers to a 10-5 win. The Panthers held a 5-4 lead heading into the home half of the fourth with big RBIs from Layne Sweat, Ryan Pierce and Roman Boden, but Newton tallied a four-run frame to take the lead. Gomez had four RBIs in the ballgame, including an RBI triple in the sixth to complete the cycle.
Colby Morgan was tabbed with the loss after giving up eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
at Eisenhower (April 14, Game one)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3
EISENHOWER 1 0 0 1 0 0 X - 2 2 1
at Eisenhower (April 14, Game two)
DERBY 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 - 4 5 3
EISENHOWER 0 0 0 2 0 0 X - 2 3 1
2B: Sheldon, Sweat, Riojas (DRBY); Horn (EISN)
RBI: Horn 2, Sheldon (DRBY); Horn (EISN)
at Newton (April 11, Game one)
DERBY 5 1 0 1 2 0 1 - 10 11 2
NEWTON 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 4
RBI: Horn 3, Sheldon 3, Ruedy 2, Morgan (DRBY); Ruggerio 3 (NWTN)
at Newton (April 11, Game two)
DERBY1 1 2 1 0 0 0 - 5 9 2
NEWTON 2 1 1 4 0 2 X - 10 10 3
2B: Ruedy (DRBY); Gomez, Ruggerio (NWTN)
RBI: Boden, Sweat, Pierce (DRBY); Gomez 4, Ruggerio 2, Seirer (NWTN)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
