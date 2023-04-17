Derby baseball newton and eisenhower

Braden Horn had five RBIs across four games between Newton on April 11 and Eisenhower on April 14. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Kade Sheldon and Braden Horn combined for nine of the 19 runs for Derby in a 2-2 week with doubleheader splits on the road against Newton on April 11 and Eisenhower on April 14.

The Panthers were on the losing end of a no-hitter in a 2-0 game against Eisenhower in game one. Tyner Horn finished with nine strikeouts and had one Derby baserunner reach on an error in the second. Horn still faced the minimum number of batters after a pickoff at first base ended the inning. Three Derby batters struck out twice in the loss. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.