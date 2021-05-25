Battling the elements on top of some tough regional competition last week, the Lady Panthers softball team put up a good fight. The team could not quite extend its postseason appearance strike to 11, though, falling 6-5 to Lawrence Free State in the regional final on May 21.
Derby got the ball rolling in regional competition with a 10-0, rain-shortened victory over Wichita North on May 19. Addy Canfield pitched a one-hit shutout in the opener, while Trinity Kuntz and Ava Sadler both drove in multiple runs for the Panthers.
Coach Christy Weve said her team did a good job keeping its focus amid the rain delays in the regional opener and took advantage of the unexpected break in postseason action to get ready for the showdown against Lawrence Free State (19-1).
“It was a great game, full of ups and downs. The girls fought the entire time,” Weve said. “We did a good job of staying off [the Free State pitcher’s] rise ball and not chasing a whole lot of her outside pitchers.”
Both teams plated a run in the second inning, while Lawrence Free State added two more in the fourth to take a three run lead.
Amber Howe brought the Panthers within a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning and Derby then regained the lead with a three-run sixth inning (with two more RBIs coming from Howe). Weve also credited Addy Foster’s base running helping that rally.
Defensively, Derby was stellar as Weve pointed out the team had no errors in the game and starting pitcher Morgan Haupt kept the Firebirds off balance at the plate.
Holding a lead going into the bottom of the seventh, with the number nine hitter coming up, Weve said the Panthers were in exactly the position they wanted to be in to try and secure the victory. Lawrence’s leadoff hitter reached, though, and the next batter walked before a bunt single loaded the bases.
While Haupt was able to pick off the lead runner, Lawrence Free State got all the offense it needed in the next at-bat as Georgia Rea connected for a walk-off three-run homer that sent the Firebirds on to the 6A state tournament.
Though Derby’s postseason streak comes to an end, Weve credited the effort of her team in the regional final. While the Panthers (16-6) will lose some strong seniors, they will also have some experienced underclassmen coming back now and Weve sees that Free State game as a good motivator moving forward.
“Really, that game, every single kid – whether they were in the dugout, on the field, whatever their role was – they left it all right there on that field. I think they all see what it’s going to take to get to the next level,” Weve said. “They know what it takes. They’re gonna work hard in the offseason, so it’s pretty exciting going into next year.”
vs. Lawrence Free State (May 21)
DERBY 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 – 5 5 0
LWFS 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 – 6 7 2
W: Ceopton (LWFS)
L: Haupt (DRBY)
2B: Marcum (LWFS)
HR: Rea, Ceopton (LWFS)
RBI: Haupt, Howe 3 (DRBY); Rea 3, Ceopton, Marcum
vs. Wichita North (May 19)
WNRT 0 0 0 x x x x – 0 1 1
DERBY 4 3 3 x x x x – 10 7 0
W: Canfield (DRBY)
L: Johnson (WNRT)
2B: Frager (DRBY)
3B: Howe, Sadler (DRBY)
RBI: Frager, Kuntz 2, Martin, Sadler 3 (DRBY)
