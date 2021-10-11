The Derby Panthers took a 2-1 victory over Andover Central on Oct. 11.
The match was partially played on Sept. 14 but was suspended with 14:26 remaining in the first half due to weather.
Derby (10-1-1) held a 1-0 lead to begin the resumption of play, and it took some time for both teams to jump back into play.
“It was just a funky situation,” head coach Paul Burke said. “I have never just started a game at a random time. We spent a lot making sure we were mentally ready and had a lot of energy.”
The Panthers applied the pressure early and had a goal called back after the referee called that the ball went out of bounds.
Andover Central capitalized on a turnover in the Derby defensive third, which tied the game with 28 minutes to play.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to respond after the goal by the Jaguars, as Derby was able to score on a corner kick with 22 minutes to play in the second half.
A bouncing ball off a header went right to senior Armin Almasina, who headed the back into the back of the net, giving Derby the game-winning goal.
“Having Armin score the game-winner adds some depth for us,” Burke said. “That is what we needed. We needed a spark from other guys.”
The Monday match was the first of three from Oct. 11 to 14, all of which are at home. Burke said this was an important game, so starters got most of the minutes. There could be different starters and more subs throughout the rest of the week.
The Panthers will play Salina South on Oct. 12, followed by a matchup with Wichita South on Oct. 14. Both opposing teams have a losing record.
Kickoff for the Oct 12. matchup is scheduled for 5 p.m. The varsity match was moved up due to possible severe weather in the area.
Commented