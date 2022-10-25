Goals by Angel Vielmas and Beckham Kantukule in the second half propelled Derby past Campus in a 2-0 win in the 2022 regular-season finale on Oct. 20.
Derby entered the final match of the season in need of a win for postseason positioning and struggled out of the gate.
The Colts nearly took the lead in the final seconds of the opening half as a deflection on a shot from distance forced goalkeeper Ethan Young to change directions and make a diving stop.
That play helped the Panthers wake up, and out of the break, Derby started to generate positive momentum. The Panthers took the lead in the first minute of the second half, and the pressure continued throughout the game.
Vielmas gave Derby the lead with 28 minutes remaining with a rolling shot from about 15 yards out. The Campus goalie’s view was blocked as he moved forward to get a better angle on the potential shot, but Vielmas found the open net.
Kantukule sealed the game with a goal with only three minutes remaining in the game. Riley Beasley took a shot that hit the post and bounced to Vielemas, whose shot was blocked by the goalie. Kantukule was in the right spot as the ball bounced right to his feet, and he took advantage.
“We played a little sluggish in the first half, and Campus did a good job staying organized against us,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We made an adjustment out of the half and tried to possess the ball in the middle of the field and then get the ball out wide from there. We got a few really good chances in the second half and scored on two of them, which was good.”
It was the second game of a week of must-win games for the Panthers with seeding on the line.
The Panthers started the match against Salina South on Oct. 18 with a bang. Marc Tur Bosch scored in the opening three minutes, but Derby struggled to add to its lead for the majority of the game. Salina South started to build more momentum and tied the game with under four minutes remaining in regulation.
“We came out and played amazing, and I think we went into cruise control thinking we were going to get a couple more, and we didn’t,” Burke said. “We gave up the late goal, and our guys responded well. In overtime, we dominated, and it was a good response after giving up a late goal; we really needed the win.”
Derby started to generate more chances in overtime, including a stretch with four consecutive corner kicks. Leo Fernandez scored the game winner for the Panthers midway through the overtime period.
With a 12-4 record, Derby clinched the fourth seed in the Class 6A regional tournament and host Junction City on Oct. 25. It is the fourth year in a row under Burke that the Panthers have finished inside the top four of the 6A West standings.
Entering the postseason, the biggest goal for the Panthers was getting over the hump of the quarterfinal match. The Panthers have reached the quarterfinal round the last two years in a row and are seeking the first trip to the state tournament since 2018. Burke believes consistency will be the key to reaching the goal.
“We just want to see more consistency in the postseason,” Burke said. “We can’t be complacent; now, any team at any time can punish you, so we can’t make too many mistakes. Our guys should be hungry, and we just need to come out with energy.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
