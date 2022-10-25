Derby soccer

Senior Marc Tur Bosch scored his first goal of the season in the opening minutes of a 2-1 overtime win over Salina South on Oct. 18. The Panthers locked up the fourth seed in the Class 6A standings with a 12-4 record.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Goals by Angel Vielmas and Beckham Kantukule in the second half propelled Derby past Campus in a 2-0 win in the 2022 regular-season finale on Oct. 20.

Derby entered the final match of the season in need of a win for postseason positioning and struggled out of the gate.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.