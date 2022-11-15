Derby soccer received ten all-AVCTL honors after a 14-5 season that ended in the state quarterfinals. The Panthers clinched a third-straight regional title with a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen. Junior Jaden Denesongkham and sophomore Angel Vielmas led the Panthers with first-team all-league honors.
Junior Collin Meyer and sophomore Leo Fernandez earned second-team honors. Fernandez was the leading scorer in the postseason for Derby. Junior Diego Vaquera, junior Adrian Campos, senior Ivan Davila, freshman Angel Campos, junior Mason Richardson and junior Bo Day all received an All-AVCTL honorable mention selection. The Panthers will be returning a vast majority of all-league selections, with Davila being the only senior.
It was a competitive season in the AVCTL-I with plenty of talent across the board. Three teams in the league reached the state quarterfinals or higher. Newton placed fourth in Class 5A, and Maize South completed a perfect 21-0 season with a Class 5A title. Vitor Geromel of Maize South was named the league MVP for the second consecutive year. Newton head coach Scott Jantzi received the Coach of the Year honor.
“I would say this year, the AVCTL-I was one of the most competitive leagues in the state,” Derby soccer head coach Paul Burke said. “To have 10 guys recognized is huge. It really shows the depth of this team. We had a lot of young guys in there and hopefully we can build on it next year.”
Vitor Geromel - Maize South
AVCTL-I COACH OF THE YEAR
Alvaro Quezada - Maize South
David Reyna-Vargas - Hutchinson
Vitor Geromel - Maize South
Collin Hershberger - Newton
Gavin Bowman - Maize South
Jaden Denesongkham - Derby
Dylan Gorman - Maize South
Rylan Snell - Salina South
Miles Edwards - Maize South
Juan-Pablo Salgado - Newton
Seth Flores - Salina South
Eddie Lopez-Garcia - Newton
Dauntay King - Hutchinson
Trayton Kinderknecht - Salina South
Andrew Cole - Maize South
Erick Valdivia Munguia - Newton
Danny Derath - Maize South
Andres Mora-Castillo - Hutchinson
Trae England - Hutchinson
Carson Crow - Salina South
Franklin Figueroa-Ramirez - Salina South
Enrique Mercado Arellano - Newton
Gavin Papacek - Maize South
Damon McDonald - Salina South
Khamani Matallah - Hutchinson
Tatum Steinhoff - Maize South
Taijhon Johnson - Hutchinson
Gabe Nunez - Salina South
Dominic Carrillo - Hutchinson
