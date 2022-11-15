soccer all-league

Junior Jaden Denesongkham received first-team all-AVCTL honors as a defender. The Panthers had 10 players receive all-league honors after a 14-5 season and a third-straight regional title. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby soccer received ten all-AVCTL honors after a 14-5 season that ended in the state quarterfinals. The Panthers clinched a third-straight regional title with a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen. Junior Jaden Denesongkham and sophomore Angel Vielmas led the Panthers with first-team all-league honors.

Junior Collin Meyer and sophomore Leo Fernandez earned second-team honors. Fernandez was the leading scorer in the postseason for Derby. Junior Diego Vaquera, junior Adrian Campos, senior Ivan Davila, freshman Angel Campos, junior Mason Richardson and junior Bo Day all received an All-AVCTL honorable mention selection. The Panthers will be returning a vast majority of all-league selections, with Davila being the only senior. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.