The Derby boys soccer program added another trophy to the collection after punching a ticket to the state quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Garden City on Oct. 27.
Leo Fernandez and Angel Vielmas scored to send the Panthers to their third-straight quarterfinal appearance.
In the pouring rain, the Panthers were the aggressors for most of the match and had a man advantage after Garden City was issued a red card with 7:37 remaining in the first half.
The Buffaloes hung on to keep the game tied at halftime, but the Panthers continued to create scoring opportunities. Derby finally found the back of the net on a corner kick with 19 minutes remaining in the match. Fernandez headed the ball in on a perfect corner from Vielmas to give the Panthers a lead.
It was the third goal of the postseason for Fernandez as he scored two in the 4-1 win over Junction City on Oct. 25.
Vielmas scored a penalty kick with 17:41 left in the game to nearly seal the win for the Panthers.
“We played great,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We had one scoring chance that we gave away early, but other than that, we were pretty spot on with everything we did. We looked comfortable out there.”
It is the third-straight year the Panthers will be moving on to the quarterfinal round, but Derby has been winless in the previous two attempts. The goal at the start of the season was to get over the hump of the quarterfinal round and punch at ticket to final four.
“It is awesome,” Burke said. “You always make a goal to get to the quarterfinal. In soccer, we still have one more away game to get that state tournament feel. The final four is always the goal, but it is still a huge accomplishment.”
Derby will face off against Washburn Rural in Topeka for the second-straight season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented