Regional final

Angel Vielmas controls the ball in the 2-0 regional final win over Garden City on Oct. 27.  

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Derby boys soccer program added another trophy to the collection after punching a ticket to the state quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Garden City on Oct. 27.

Leo Fernandez and Angel Vielmas scored to send the Panthers to their third-straight quarterfinal appearance.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

