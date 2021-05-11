Injuries, injuries and more injuries.
That’s been the pattern for Derby girls soccer, which is definitely not what it wanted after COVID-19 took the 2020 season.
But an unlikely offensive bright spot emerged: junior Logan Riley.
She moved from outside back to striker and leads Derby with 13 goals and three assists through 15 games.
“Logan has helped the team in a lot of ways; she’s a great player. Moving her up helped the team by getting more opportunities up the field and having some more speed up there,” senior midfielder Giselle Vielmas said.
What led up to moving Riley’s position was frustrating, though.
Before the season started, the Panthers (6-8-1) lost Newman commit and senior Alyssa Rowland, their leading scorer, to a torn ACL. It put a halt to what should have been another breakout year.
If that wasn’t enough, senior Katelyn Boales, another key offensive piece, lost her season due to an ACL injury.
The Panthers couldn’t catch a break. Early in the season, Vielmas caught the injury bug. She had a couple tears in her knee, and she missed four games to allow much needed rest.
“Injuries have definitely hurt us,” Riley said. “We would have had more of an attack with Alyssa and Katelyn.”
The call was cast upon the team to find some offense.
Coach Paul Burke decided to mix up the lineup a bit to try and find some more speed and athleticism on the offensive end.
“We needed a spark up top with all the injuries we’ve had,” Burke said. “So we asked Logan to play up top. We really did not know how it would turn out.” But his instincts were on point.
Down 2-0 at halftime against Hutchinson, Riley scored the Panthers’ first goal by dribbling right through the middle of the Salthawks’ defensive center backs. Then, Ciana Tovar served a perfect corner kick, which Riley headed into the goal for the equalizer.
While the Panthers lost that game, it was definitely one of the season’s bright spots for Riley.
“[Logan] is great with the ball at her feet and is fast enough to get behind defenses,” Burke said.
Riley’s move to striker was beneficial for Vielmas, as well. Vielmas was able to get a rhythm back in her game as she recovered from her injury, while also allowing them to share some of the offensive pressure.
Riley, who has played soccer for 11 years, has primarily played defense, specifically at outside back, her natural position. Changing to an offensive role in a tough AVCTL-I is not always an easy transition.
“It was challenging switching from defense to offense, but I feel like it’s helping me grow as a player,” Riley said. “... I’m calm on the ball, I make runs at the right time, and my soccer knowledge are my strengths. But I don’t have 13 goals without my teammates.”
Judging by Riley’s offensive output, it’s safe to say her transition has been highly successful.
Riley has been a starter at outside back since she was a freshman, and now with the move to striker she has shown – with her versatility – a whole other level of value to the team.
Riley’s play has catapulted this Derby team toward greener days on the pitch. After a tough start to the season, the Panthers are slowly getting better as a whole, and Riley is a huge part of that.
That growth is vital as the postseason nears.
“Playoffs should look very interesting,” Burke said. “We will probably end up somewhere in the middle of the pack. Best case is to avoid Manhattan or Washburn [Rural].”
The Panthers were the No. 8 seed in Class 6A West regional standings as of May 5.
