Following a 1-0 challenge against Maize on Thursday, Sept. 16, Derby boys soccer is firing on all cylinders. Fresh off a Titan Classic title, the Panthers have remained unbeaten heading into the bulk of conference play.
The Panthers (6-0) started off sluggish against the Eagles as Maize’s strategy limited Derby’s ability to control possession.
The Panthers had chances to score throughout the game but a goal was ruled offsides, and two yellow cards forced Derby to change formations.
Diego Vaquera was able to break the deadlock with his fourth goal of the year with five minutes remaining in the match.
Derby soccer is sitting right where it wants to be at this point of the season. The chemistry of the experienced team has been exactly what coach Paul Burke had expected.
“I would say record-wise, we are a little ahead of where I thought we would be,” Burke said. “Mindset-wise, we are right where we need to be. Our chemistry is still great, and we are gelling right where we need to be.”
Burke pointed out senior defender Scott Simmons as one of the key players that has made a big impact this season.
“Simmons is the guy that is keeping our head above water,” Burke said. “He’s probably the most consistent guy and our most vocal guy. He doesn’t let us get too far ahead of ourselves.”
As a sophomore, Diego Vaquera has provided some offensive production this season, which was a big uncertainty heading into the season.
The Panthers knew that senior Caleb Day was going to be a primary goal scorer, but having another offensive threat has been a huge positive for Derby.
“Diego has really stepped up,” Burke said. “We knew what we were going to get out of Day, but we needed someone else to step up. Vaquera might not be a 20 goal guy, but he could offset some of the attention Day will get. We just need somebody to consistently put the ball in the back of the net. It is a lot to ask from a sophomore.”
The consistency to play the style of soccer that Derby wants to play rather than doing what the opponent is doing is still the biggest key for the Panthers this season.
“We just need to be a little more disciplined in the style that we want to do instead of doing what the other team is forcing you to do.” Burke said. “When a team is being direct, we need to keep possession of the ball rather than just doing what they want and boot it right back at them.”
