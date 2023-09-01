Evie Wilson

Evie Wilson has built a strong resumé in various forms of martial arts. Wilson built momentum in MMA after taking second in an international competition in 2022. She was a national champion in 2023 and was selected to represent team USA at the GAMMA Youth World Championships in Greece. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

On the outside, Evie Wilson seems like an average 17-year-old, but she isn’t someone you want to face in the octagon. Wilson is a local MMA fighter climbing the junior ranks and will soon start an amateur career. She was even selected to compete at an international competition. 

Wilson started studying martial arts at 6 years old when her parents got her into taekwondo as an opportunity to help her break out of her shell. It didn’t take long before the trophy case started to fill up. She became a six-time state champion and five-time national champion in Olympic sparring.

