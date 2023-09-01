On the outside, Evie Wilson seems like an average 17-year-old, but she isn’t someone you want to face in the octagon. Wilson is a local MMA fighter climbing the junior ranks and will soon start an amateur career. She was even selected to compete at an international competition.
Wilson started studying martial arts at 6 years old when her parents got her into taekwondo as an opportunity to help her break out of her shell. It didn’t take long before the trophy case started to fill up. She became a six-time state champion and five-time national champion in Olympic sparring.
She then went on to kickboxing and was a World Kickboxing Organization national champion in 2019. Wilson holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo, a white belt in jujitsu and is also studying Muay Thai. By studying various martial arts, Wilson can pull a bit from each to find the best way to defeat her opponent.
“It is definitely helpful,” Wilson said. “Mixed martial arts fighters all have our bases, what we are good at and can use to our advantage.”
Three years ago, Wilson decided to try MMA fighting, but it was a learning process. As a fighter who prides herself on her striking and defensive grappling, it was tough to break through in the junior circuit because of the safety precautions. Wilson said it is based more in wrestling or jiu-jitsu, which wasn’t her primary strength. Amid a lot of losing, she was able to learn from her mistakes and help her work on different aspects for when she turns pro.
“I have matured a lot as a fighter through a lot of losses,” Wilson said. “It has really shaped me into a more patient fighter. Having those losses in the more wrestling or jiu-jitsu base helped me learn, and it will be huge for me when I step into the octagon with a full rules set.”
As Wilson continues to train in MMA, the mental aspect has been one of the hardest to overcome. She started to gain traction late in 2022, but her mentality grew when she switched gyms. Earlier this year, Wilson moved to Derby and started training at Fuzion Martial Arts in Wichita.
At the 2022 Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), she was the international silver medalist. In March of 2023, she was a GAMMA national champion, winning by technical knockout to take the belt.
“It was a good feeling,” Wilson said. “I worked really hard, and I have a lot of people who put in a lot of work to help me, so it was very rewarding to bring home a win like that.”
Wilson has gotten to train with professionals like renowned MMA trainer Duke Roufus, Bellator competitor Emmanuel Sanchez and UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick. Wilson said that Sanchez and Maverick have become two of her mentors.
Wilson qualified to represent team USA in the GAMMA Youth World Championships in Alexandroupoli, Greece, from Sept. 27- Oct. 1. The international competition will be her final juniors tournament she will be eligible for, so she figured she would take advantage of the opportunity.
Wilson has been working to fund her trip and even hosted a women’s self-defense seminar in August and is hoping to do an MMA-focused seminar with kids to show them the sport, but also as a way to bring in money.
Reaching a professional circuit is Wilson’s biggest goal, and she knows that to work her way up, she is going to compete against top talent. This will allow her to build her junior resumé before stepping into the next chapter of her promising career.
“Being able to fight internationally is huge because the end goal is to be a professional,” Wilson said. “You can’t get away from not fighting internationally. To be a champion and say I'm the best, I have to fight the best from every other country. It will be my first time traveling internationally, so I'm excited to sightsee and stuff, but the competition is going to be incredible.”
