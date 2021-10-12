Senior Adora Weir-Dowd placed fourth in the girls tennis regional in Topeka on Oct. 9. She was the top finisher for the Panthers.
As the third seed, Weir-Dowd defeated the 14th-seed sophomore Debbie Alvarado of Wichita Southeast in two sets (6-0 and 6-0) in her opening match of the day.
Weir-Dowd advanced to the semi-final match with another dominating performance over sixth seed Vivian Lu of Wichita East in a 6-0, 6-0 win. With the victory, Weir-Dowd clinched a spot in the state tournament on the first day of regional action.
On day two of the regional tournament, Weir-Dowd faced off against the second-seed senior Sheriden Wichman of Washburn Rural.
With crucial seeding matches still in play, Weir-Dowd dropped the match with Wichman and was forced to battle the fourth seed, junior Maura Weins of Manhattan in the third-place match.
Weins took the match in two sets (7-6 and 6-1), to put Adora at a fouth-place finish.
Weir-Dowd finishes the 2021 season with a 21-12 record, but will not play at the state tournament due to unexpected circumstances.
The girls state tennis tournament is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15 at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.
Commented