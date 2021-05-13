Accolades continue to roll in for recent DHS graduate Lem Wash, who was officially named the 2020-2021 Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year this week. The award was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes in each state (among 12 different sports) for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.
Part of the award – through the Gatorade Play It Forward initiative – will allow Wash to make a $1,000 donation through Gatorade to the sport-based organization of his choice.
Wash joins the likes of professional athletes such as Peyton Manning, Karl-Anthony Towns, Elena Delle Donne and more who have earned the honor over the more than 35-year legacy of the Gatorade awards. He is also the second Derby athlete to be recognized, with Kennedy Brown previously named the Gatorade Kansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2018-2019 season.
In his senior season, Wash was the picture of offensive balance as the Panthers’ signal caller. The quarterback finished with 1,313 passing yards and 1,292 rushing yards in 2020, accounting for 18 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns.
“Lem was not only a fierce competitor on the field but he was also a man of character. He was a true leader and a person of value on our team,” said Derby football coach Brandon Clark. “He wanted nothing more than his team to win. He never cared about his stats or recognition; he truly played to serve his teammates and to help them win both on and off the field.”
Next fall, Wash plans to continue his football career at Tennessee Tech University.
