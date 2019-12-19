Standing in her huddle in a tied game, Jodie Karsak wanted to keep the message simple.
Offensive efficiency wasn’t quite there, but the longtime Lady Panther coach felt the game could be won on the opposite end of the floor.
Her players heard it loud and clear.
After Maize’s Sydney Holmes tied the game at 38-38 with 6:17 remaining, Derby scored nine of the next 10 points on its way to a 50-42 road win.
Jaidyn Schomp had a team-high 14 points and was joined in double figures by Sydney Nilles and her 12-point night.
“We had to take care of the ball and not worry about how and who was going to score,” Karsak said. “We just had to guard and [our players] were locked in through the fourth quarter.”
Three-point shooting kept an otherwise quiet Derby offensive alive in the first half.
Schomp and senior Heather Mills ended up hitting three treys apiece with five of those coming in the first half.
“We talk a lot about what our greatness is and we know Heather can shoot the rock,” Karsak said. “I really challenged [Jaidyn] that I needed to see her step up. She’s no longer a sophomore or freshman, she’s an upperclassman and it’s time for her to go. She responded so well.”
Back-to-back baskets from junior Katelyn Kennedy, giving Derby a 33-32 lead with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter, set up a Nilles 3 at the third-quarter buzzer. That four-point margin matched its largest of the game at that time.
Nilles also had a stretch of five-straight points amidst its fourth-quarter run, silencing a Maize roster that had hopes of an upset.
A 3-pointer from Holmes with five seconds remaining was Maize’s only basket over the final six-plus minutes.
Schomp said Karsak has been clear at explaining that growing pains will come. The junior said they’ll hang their hat on defense while offense sorts itself out.
“We’re running the floor a lot better,” she said. “We’re talking a lot more and understanding who has who on that end of the floor.”
|Team
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|FINAL
|Derby
|8
|16
|12
|14
|50
|Maize
|10
|14
|8
|10
|42
LADY PANTHERS: Schomp 14, Nilles 12, Mills 9, Kennedy 6, Archer 5, Brown 2, Boettjer 2.
EAGLES: Holmes 17, Miller 8, Laham 5, Wedman 4, Onwugbufor 4, Frenchers 2, Espinoza 2.
