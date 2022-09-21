Hutch preview

Travon Rose caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in the 55-6 win over Hutchinson last season. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

After back-to-back weeks on the road, Derby returns to Panther Stadium looking to go 2-0 in league play against an improved Hutchinson squad.

The Salthawks (3-0) defeated Maize South 35-21 on Sept. 16 and moved the ball efficiently with 406 yards of total offense. Hutch used its classic flexbone offense as its primary attack with 383 rushing yards but has shown the ability to throw the ball with 6’4” senior quarterback Nic Lange. Derby (2-1) will need to be ready for several looks against a reinvented Hutch offense.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.