Derby High School was the host of the state’s first-ever high school-only United States Powerlifting Association competition on Aug. 12. The event provided a unique opportunity for young powerlifters to display their skills in a competition specifically for high school students.
Participants from high schools around south central Kansas including Derby, Goddard, Wichita East and Hutchinson competed in the event. There was a sense of camaraderie among the powerlifters and it created an environment to bring out the best in the young athletes.
“I saw a lot of camaraderie amongst all of the participants and they got to intermix with other lifters across the state,” Derby powerlifting coach and co-meet director Madi Jenkins said. “Once they got up on that platform, it was like they became whole new athletes, they found a whole new level.”
The Derby coaches like to give their athletes opportunities to get exposure to official powerlifting association-based competitions similar to how college events are run. The biggest downside to going to these events is that the high school athletes are surrounded by college-aged or older lifters, which can be an intimidating environment. Hosting the event let them control the environment and gain some experience of how these events work.
“We want them to have that association-based powerlifting experience so that when they go to these colleges, they know how it is run and have the experience under their belts,” Jenkins said. “When they go to these meets, they’re mixed with a bunch of older lifters that have been competing for years. It gets a little overwhelming and intimidating so when we host the meet we remove the intimidation feel because they are surrounded by other lifters their age.”
As the sport has increased in popularity, several colleges have started to create powerlifting teams. It has opened up opportunities for athletes to get some financial assistance for school while also getting the time to develop as powerlifters. Derby senior Rylan Syring received her first offer to Ottawa University powerlifting shortly after the local competition where she was named the female lifter of the meet.
“It is growing in the college area and we want to bring that growth to the high school age group,” Jenkins said. “We want to make students and parents aware that there is an opportunity to help them pay for some of their education in college with the sport.”
As the new school year begins, the Derby Powerlifting Club uses it as a time to refocus on technique and fundamentals. Jenkins said that the summer is a time of exploration and trying new things, but the fall is the time to regroup and fine-tune the technique.
Jenkins is starting to see an increase in participants and events. As the word among the high school has spread, it has opened up opportunities. Several female athletes are already registered for a local female-only competition in early December. Powerlifting is a unique sport because it is year-round so students can participate even if they are playing another sport, which has started to build the numbers. Several of its participants are multi-sport athletes at Derby. Growth is the biggest piece of the next chapter of the Derby powerlifting team. There is a desire to continue to grow the sport in the area and show that it is more than just a physical challenge.
“We want to continue to grow and show that this sport should be taken seriously,” Jenkins said. “It is not just a bunch of lifters throwing around a bunch of weight. It comes with practice, hard work and consistency. It is a lot more mental work than physical work and we want to show our athletes that they can achieve more than they realize.”
