Reese Draney

Reese Draney prepares for her lift at the first-ever high school-only United States Power Lifting Association competition on Aug. 12. The Derby Powerlifting Club has seen growth in participants at local competitions.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby High School was the host of the state’s first-ever high school-only United States Powerlifting Association competition on Aug. 12. The event provided a unique opportunity for young powerlifters to display their skills in a competition specifically for high school students.

Participants from high schools around south central Kansas including Derby, Goddard, Wichita East and Hutchinson competed in the event. There was a sense of camaraderie among the powerlifters and it created an environment to bring out the best in the young athletes. 

