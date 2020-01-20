No matter where Bill Ross and his team looked this past weekend, they were witnessing some of the very best Kansas had to offer.
Against a 32-team field that included 14 ranked teams in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA), the Panthers placed four wrestlers in the 57th Newton Tournament of Champions.
“We took five freshmen and the effort was good,” coach Bill Ross said. “The competition level was very strong.”
Senior Tyler Allen was joined by juniors Cody Woods and Cason Lindsey with fourth-place finishes. Senior Bryce Wells won three-straight matches in the consolation bracket to reach medal standing and finished seventh overall.
All four wrestlers are currently listed in the Class 6A KWCA rankings with Woods (106) and Lindsey (145) each atop their weight classes.
NEWTON TOC (Jan. 17-18)
106: Cody Woods (13-7), 4th
received bye
def. Nolan Bradley, Lawrence FS (fall, 3:35)
def. Wesley Goleman, Burleson Centennial (Texas), (dec. 8-7)
lost to Ian Demoss, Maize South (MD 9-0)
def. Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural (dec. 6-2)
CONSOLATION FINAL: lost to Brady Roark, Seneca (Mo.), (dec. 11-5)
132: Bryce Wells (16-8), 7th
def. Ryan Pacha, Bishop Carroll (fall, 4:48)
lost to Bowan Murray, Washburn Rural (SV-1 (fall), 6:06)
def. Mateo Palma, Olathe South (MD 14-1)
def. Wyatt Biddle, Ark City (forfeit)
def. Clayton Swadley, Seneca (Mo.), (dec. 4-0)
lost to Weston Becker, BV Southwest (dec. 6-4)
7TH PLACE: def. Tucker Brunner, Manhattan (fall, 1:41)
145: Cason Lindsey (14-4), 4th
def. Adrian Kaus, Manhattan (TF 15-0)
def. Zach Shepley, Lawrence Free State (fall, 1:31)
def. Trig Tennant, Ark City (dec. 4-3)
lost to Brandon Madden, BV Southwest (dec. 4-2)
def. Connor Padgett, Maize (dec. 8-4)
3RD PLACE: lost to Trig Tennant, Ark City (dec. 5-2)
195: Tyler Allen (13-6), 4th
received bye
def. Mitchael Casement, Maize (MD 10-2)
lost to Kaden Glass, Goddard (fall, 2:09)
def. Dallas Gould, Valley Center (fall, 0:45)
def. Trey Wilson, Seneca (Mo.), (fall, 1:52)
def. Deston Miller, Ark City (SV-1, 7-5)
lost to Landon Frantz, McPherson (dec. 4-2)
Other Derby wrestlers (overall record in parentheses)…
106: Cole Molloy, 0-2 (2-3)
113: Knowlyn Egan, 0-2 (9-11)
113: Tate Rusher, 1-2 (8-7)
120: Troy Allen, 0-2 (8-10)
126: Pierce Probasco, 0-2 (4-4)
152: Luke Sweat, 0-2 (0-3)
160: Miles Wash, 2-2 (6-4)
160: Treyton Rusher, 1-2 (10-8)
170: Jace Jenkins, 1-2 (8-9)
182: Kayden Franklin, 0-2 (0-2)
220: Blaise Wood, 2-2 (12-8)
285: Alex Hurtt, 1-2 (3-7)
