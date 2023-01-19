derby vs bishop carroll

Jack Ulwelling scored 14 points for Derby in the 58-53 win over Dodge City in the opening round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19. 

Jack Ulwelling led the Derby with a 14-point night to escape an upset bid by Dodge City in a 58-53 win in the first round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions on Jan. 19. 

With the score tied at 50-50 with just over two minutes to go, Ulwelling hit a three-pointer to give Derby the lead. Kaeson Fisher-Brown hit a key mid-range jumper on the next possession to continue a quick 5-0 jab for the Panthers. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

