After being forced to spend week one on the couch due to scheduling difficulties, Derby football officially kicks off its second straight state title defense with a week two matchup against Newton.
Led by head coach Chris Jaax, the Railers enter the road contest aiming to defeat the Panthers for the first time after going 0 for 5 in the most recent contests. However, with several trick plays in Jaax’s back pocket, the Panthers are going to have to stay on their toes all game long.
“Coach Jaax does a good job of keeping you honest on defense with his trick plays and deep passes,” Panther head coach Brandon Clark said. “They are a very disciplined team. Defensively they have always been really aggressive and like to switch it up a lot up front.”
Last season, Newton made the matchup against Derby at Fischer Field a surprising one in a 43-31 victory for the Panthers. The 31 points by Newton were the most points the Railers scored against the Panthers. In the previous four contests, Newton scored a combined 28 points.
Derby will need to avoid the big play defensively as all three of Newton’s offensive touchdowns last season were on plays over 50 yards.
“It’s all about being disciplined,” Clark said. “Last year, we gave up the big play quite a bit, so we have to eliminate that. I thought we did a decent job about 70 percent of the time, but we gave up a lot of yards on five or six really big plays.”
The Newton offense will be led by senior running back Kenyon Forest, a second-team AVCTL-I selection who was responsible for a 54-yard touchdown run in the last matchup. But the Railers have the challenge of replacing Ben Schmidt, the top quarterback in the AVCTL-I last season.
For the Panthers, having to spend last Friday night at home means missing out on live action, a minor setback for getting in shape and crucial experience. The game plan for Derby heading into the contest will be simple but the team will not be unprepared.
“We are not gaining any experience going in, since it will be our first game,” Clark said. “As far as our game plan, we are going to keep it simple. We are going to try to do what we always do and do it really well.”
According to Clark, the practices leading up to week two will be aimed at getting as close to in-game experience as they can get. The lack of game reps doesn’t just affect the skill positions, but all phases of the lineup.
“Every game that you get under your belt, you get in better shape and learn the game speed,” Clark said. “You have to be on top of all of your phases, and we have a lot of newbies right now that have to learn how to game plan, and we didn’t have an opportunity to do it last week.”
The opening game for Derby will also feature a brand new Panther Stadium that will be filled with 4,000 passionate Panther fans. With no COVID limitations, the stadium will be more lively than the majority of last season.
“I think our team is more excited about us having a packed house,” Clark said. “... Our kids get really excited when they see all the fans come out on Friday night. We saw it in the state game. It was fun to play last year, but it made us realize how important the fans are; they just create an atmosphere that really gets the kids going.”
Kickoff from Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
