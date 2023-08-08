The yearly Derby Night Lights will officially kick off the 2023 season on Aug. 24, starting at 5 p.m. at Panther Stadium. It will feature a series of scrimmages across all Panther football age groups from first grade to high school varsity.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., prior to the high school scrimmages, all levels of Derby football will participate in a team stretch across the entire field. The varsity scrimmage will take place from 8:30-9 p.m. Admission is free, but cash donations are encouraged to support the Derby High School marching band.
