Derby football washburn rural preview
NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

All phases of the game were clicking for Derby in the 76-28 win over Lawrence in the regional round of the Class 6A playoffs on Nov. 4.

The offense accumulated over 600 yards of total offense, while the defense forced four turnovers in the ballgame. The Panthers (8-2) look to carry the momentum into a tough battle against Washburn Rural.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

