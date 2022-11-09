All phases of the game were clicking for Derby in the 76-28 win over Lawrence in the regional round of the Class 6A playoffs on Nov. 4.
The offense accumulated over 600 yards of total offense, while the defense forced four turnovers in the ballgame. The Panthers (8-2) look to carry the momentum into a tough battle against Washburn Rural.
It will be the third opponent the Panthers have seen out of the stacked Centennial league this season, and it will be a challenging foe with a sub- state berth on the line.
The Junior Blues (8-2) are led by their stingy defense that can limit opposing offenses. Washburn Rural blanked Dodge City 36-0 in week nine before defeating Garden City 34-7 in the regional round. The defense has not given up over 28 points in nine games, which included a 28-25 loss to Manhattan.
“Washburn Rural is a very aggressive defense that can show multiple packages,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “The linebackers are very aggressive, and their defensive line is physical. It is a really good team all the way around.”
The Panthers will have to be prepared to face several fronts against a defense that will be focused on stopping the Derby rushing attack that has accumulated 1,290 yards in the last three games.
The air attack has gotten on track for the Panthers but could have to be relied on if the Junior Blues sell out to stop the run game. Derby exposed Lawrence when they put more emphasis on limiting the run, and Brock Zerger went 4-4 with 160 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Derby’s defense has stepped up in the last few games and forced four turnovers in the regional round. The Junior Blues like to throw the ball, so getting pressure on quarterback Branton DeWeese and playing good coverage will be crucial for the Panthers.
Limiting the big play will be the biggest key to the game for the Derby defense and special teams unit. In the last three games, the Panthers have given up three touchdowns of 70 yards or more.
There is a special buzz in the air for the Panthers as the team continues to advance in the playoffs, and the team has started to show vast improvement every week.
“It is always fun practicing at the stadium,” Clark said. “When we’re practicing there, it usually means we are deep in the playoffs. It will be a lot of fun for our guys, but we still need to stay focused and keep on getting better.”
Kickoff from Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented