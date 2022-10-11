DERBY_FOOTBALL_10-7-22-273-2.JPG
Nathan Alspaw

Derby saw a 20-point lead evaporate in a 52-51 loss to Maize on Oct. 7.

Maize quarterback Avery Johnson rushed for four touchdowns and passed for three touchdowns with 280 yards. Brock Zerger led the Panthers with 126 passing yards and a touchdown, adding 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dylan Edwards rushed for 153 yards with three total touchdowns as Maize outgained Derby 482-449.

