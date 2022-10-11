Derby saw a 20-point lead evaporate in a 52-51 loss to Maize on Oct. 7.
Maize quarterback Avery Johnson rushed for four touchdowns and passed for three touchdowns with 280 yards. Brock Zerger led the Panthers with 126 passing yards and a touchdown, adding 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dylan Edwards rushed for 153 yards with three total touchdowns as Maize outgained Derby 482-449.
It was the third year in a row that the game between the Eagles and the Panthers was decided by one point, and it had its fair share of turning points.
“It was a game of two pretty good offenses battling it out,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “It came down to which team was going to make the biggest mistake.”
Turning point #1: Derby fumbles the opening snap
Derby fumbled the snap on the first play from scrimmage, which essentially gave Maize an extra possession. Johnson gave Maize a 7-0 lead with a two-yard pass to Justin Stephens.
After the teams traded touchdowns and a missed extra point after an Edwards score, Maize remained in control with a 14-13 advantage.
Turning point #2: The Panthers get rolling
The Panthers got their biggest jolt of momentum with a defensive touchdown to take a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Samuel Same stripped the ball from Johnson, and Britton Pascual picked it up for a 30-yard touchdown return.
“I saw on film that he likes to spin out of pressure, and he did,” Same said. “As he was doing it, me and Roman Boden hit him. The ball came out, and we scored off it.”
Zerger followed with a 78-yard touchdown run and Colton Ruedy got a scoop-and-score on a dropped snap by the Maize punter to give the Panthers a 34-14 lead.
Turning point #3: Maize cuts into the deficit before half
Maize capitalized on an interception, scoring a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining in the half to cut the deficit to 34-21. Johnson scored a 41-yard touchdown run in the opening 49 seconds of the third quarter to put some pressure on the Panthers. Edwards caught a 31-yard touchdown reception to maintain the lead, but Maize kept pace with another touchdown.
Turning point #4: Eagles D get a stop
The Maize defense stepped up at the right moment as the Panthers were forced to settle for a 32-yard field goal with under two minutes to go in the third quarter. It was a crucial turnaround in the game as the Eagle offense had momentum.
Turning point #5: Johnson strikes again...and again
The Eagles started the fourth quarter with a 43-yard touchdown pass to trail 44-42, but the Panthers marched down the field for a touchdown to give Derby a 51-42 lead with 8:24 remaining in the game. Maize scored just over a minute later with a 32-yard touchdown pass to pull the Eagles within two at 51-49.
The next Derby drive stalled out, and Johnson led a drive to set up a 20-yard field goal to give the Eagles its first lead since the first quarter, erasing the 20-point deficit. Derby failed a fourth down conversion to end the game.
"We had our chances to score and it seemed like we were just one block away on getting into the end zone," Clark said. "When it came down to the wire, we just didn't punch the ball in like we should've."
MAIZE 14 7 21 10 - 52
DERBY 20 14 17
Q1 M: Johnson 2-yard pass to Stephens (Teague kick) 7-0
D: Zerger 4-yard run (Jesseph kick) 7-7
M: Johnson 23-yard pass to Stephens (Teague kick) 14-7
D: Edwards 5-yard run (PAT NO GOOD) 14-13
D: Pascual 30-yard fumble return (Jesseph kick) 14-20
Q2 D: Zerger 78-yard run (Jesseph kick) 14-27
D: Ruedy 4-yard fumble return (Jesseph kick) 14-34
M: Johnson 2-yard run (Teague kick) 21-34
Q3 M: Johnson 41-yard run (Teague kick) 28-34
D: Edwards 31-yard pass from Zerger (Jesseph kick) 28-41
M: Johnson 4-yard run (Teague kick) 35-41
D: Jesseph 32-yard field goal 35-44
M: Johnson 43-yard pass to Cohoon (Teague kick) 42-44
D: Edwards 1-yard run (Jesseph kick) 42-51
Q4 M: Johnson 28-yard pass to Hayes (Teague kick) 49-51
M: Teague 20-yard field goal 52-51
TEAM TOTALS MHS DHS
Total Plays 66 73
Total Yards 482 449
Passing Yards 280 126
Rushing Yards 202 323
First Downs 20 21
Third Down Eff. 7-12 (58%) 4-14 (29%)
Fourth Down Eff. - 4-5 (80%)
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles Lost 1 1
INTs Thrown - 1
Penalties/Yards 3/25 6/77
DERBY STATS
Passing: Zerger, 11-17-126-1-1
Rushing: Zerger, 17-161-2-1; Edwards, 30-153-2-0; Hubbard, 1-9-0-0
Receiving: Keener, 5-65-0; Edwards, 3-33-1; Ruedy, 2-24-0; Rose, 1-7-0
